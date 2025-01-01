Its brushed 316L stainless steel case resists corrosion and hides small scratches. A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the dial with uncompromised clarity, and the crown guard, Incabloc® shock protection, and 10 ATM water resistance help the watch handle life’s unexpected moments.
Mudita Radiant
Readable. Reliable. Ready for your adventures.
Be the first to know when Kickstarter campaign goes off, not to miss the best rewards up to 40%off
Funkcje
Durable construction
Crown guard and an Incabloc® shock protection system to safeguard the movement.
Sellita SW 200 Élaboré
Exceptionally precise automatic movement with a power reserve up to 41 hours.
Swiss Super-Luminova®
Outstanding readability day and night thanks to a premium Super-LumiNova® BGW9 material.
Swiss Made
Manufactured in Switzerland under strict industry standards in collaboration with Chrono AG.
Sapphire glass
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass and a surgical-grade brushed 316L stainless steel case.
Slim & robust case
A slim profile of 10mm to 10.7mm: an unobtrusive fit without sacrificing durability.
Water resistance
10 ATM water resistance to withstand rain, sweat, humidity, and even a quick swim.
3 sizes
Perfect fit for every wrist. Radiant comes in 3 sizes - 32mm, 37mm and 40mm.
Versatile style
Choose from 5 nature-inspired dial tones and 6 easy-change vegan straps. Waitlist members get an additional strap of their choice, for free!
FAQ
Browse answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mudita Radiant.
Does Mudita Radiant need a battery?
Mudita Radiant features an automatic, self-winding movement that powers itself while you wear it. If the watch is new or has stopped, you’ll need to wind it manually once to get it started.
Can I change the strap on Mudita Radiant?
Yes, Mudita Radiant features a telescopic quick-release system compatible with Mudita straps - and others, too. Join the waitlist to receive a second strap for free.
What is Mudita Radiant available in?
Mudita Radiant comes in three sizes: 32mm, 37mm, and 40mm.
What dial and strap colors are available for Mudita Radiant?
You can choose one of 5 dial colors - Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, and Charcoal Black - and 6 straps: Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Pebble Gray.
Is this the first watch created by Mudita?
Mudita Radiant is our fourth automatic watch, following the Moment, Moment NR, and Element models. Everything we’ve learned so far has gone into even better components and improved durability.