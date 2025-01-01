You can now switch on the delivery reports for text messages in the app’s settings

Now, if you receive a flash SMS it will be automatically saved in your inbox. Previously, this type of SMS appeared directly on the screen without being saved to inbox

Updated the design for premium SMS

Added translations of “Sending…” status for all 7 languages

Now, when MMS message is received but not yet downloaded, it is displayed as “Attachment: File” on the conversation list

“Middle name” is no longer displayed in the contact name

Improved scaling of received MMS images

Now, the send button does not become active after you input blank spaces in the input - it will become active if you input at least one character or emoji

Fixed an issue where the description of the image did not update in the picture preview when swiping between sent/received images in the conversation

When deleting a message,using the hardware back button will now close the confirmation dialog and deselect the message. Previously, the message would not deselect

Switched the order of the buttons appearing when deleting conversations from the conversation list and uncapitalised the letters in “Delete” information in the top bar

Updated the name of the system folder from “Downloads” to “Download” for the English language and removed an unnecessary icon in a message appearing when saving a sent/received MMS image

Removed a copy icon in the toolbar when long-pressing on: a received non-supported file

a message informing about manual download of MMS

Updated the polish translation for "Enter a contact or number" label appearing when creating a new conversation (“Dodaj” was changed to “Wprowadź”)

Updated the font size for a “Failed to send!” status appearing under a message that failed to send