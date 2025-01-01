🚀 Mudita Kompakt is now available for pre-order! Order today and get 20% OFF.

    Back

    Recorder app

    Kompakt

    How to listen to a voice recording

    1. Tap Apps
    2. Tap Recorder
    3. Tap the Menu icon
    4. Select the recording you want to listen to
    5. Tap the Play button
    6. Tap Done to close

