Recorder app
How to record a voice recording
How to listen to a voice recording
To delete a single voice recording
How to listen to a voice recording
Tap
Apps
Tap
Recorder
Tap the
Menu
icon
Select the recording you want to listen to
Tap the
Play
button
Tap
Done
to close
