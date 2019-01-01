Mudita Pure has a unique GSM module that supports different standards (2G, 3G and 4G/LTE). That’s why it works in most countries and you don’t have to buy a separate device for each area. Thanks to this you can use the services provided by the majority carriers around the world! Most feature phone modems support limited bandwidths dedicated to specific geographical areas. We implemented two nano SIM card slots to enable switching between cards on the go. This allows you to use local SIM cards when abroad, while your home country SIM card stays securely in the phone instead of somewhere in your wallet (and it can be activated anytime you need it).

Mudita Pure does not and will not support GPS, therefore no maps will be available.