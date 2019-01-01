While designing Mudita Pure we considered people dealing with EHS, so we have two antennas in one area of our phone, which switch depending on the range. For example, if 4G is lost somewhere, instead of boosting power through the modem, we change the frequency. If the frequency matching is better on the other antenna, the phone automatically switches the antenna. The solution is an active antenna.

At the EMF Conference 2019, our phone was presented to international experts in the field of EMF, such as Dr. Devra Davis, Prof. Olle Johansson, Dr. Lisa Nagy, other doctors and medical practitioners, building biologists, radiation research companies, academics and people with EHS. We have their support and we intend to continue raising awareness and taking action with regards to EMF exposure.