Reclaim your attention with Mudita Kompakt
If you want to change your year, start with what steals most of your time. Mudita Kompakt helps you:
Reclaim Your Year with Mudita products. Now 15% off. Shop now >>
This year doesn’t need bigger goals. It needs fewer distractions. Mudita helps you change the environment around your habits so they’re easier to start and maintain.
want to spend less time on screens and be more present.
want to prioritize rest and improve sleep quality.
plan some form of digital detox by limiting apps, notifications, or phone use at specific times.
These priorities often lead to choosing simpler tools, quieter technology, and fewer digital interruptions.
Mudita designs technology that helps you change your environment so good habits become easier and bad ones harder.
Designed for intentional use.
Built to support rest, focus, and sleep quality.
Created to stay calm, simple, and unobtrusive.
What you do during the day affects how you sleep at night. And how you sleep shapes focus and attention the next day.
How it works:
Less digital noise during the day makes it easier to slow down at night.
Better nights lead to steadier energy and clearer focus the next day.
Calmer mornings set the tone for more intentional choices throughout the day, not just at bedtime.
Less digital noise during the day makes it easier to slow down at night.
Better nights lead to steadier energy and clearer focus the next day.
Calmer mornings set the tone for more intentional choices throughout the day, not just at bedtime.
Mudita Kompakt supports more intentional phone use during the day, while Mudita Harmony 2 and Bell 2 support calmer nights and mornings. Together, they help build routines that work with your natural rhythm, not against it.
Lasting change doesn't come from big declarations. It comes from small, repeatable choices and the environment around them.