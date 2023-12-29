Reclaim Your Year with Mudita products. Now 15% off. Shop now >>

    Reclaim Your Year. One Intentional Habit at a Time.

    This year doesn’t need bigger goals. It needs fewer distractions. Mudita helps you change the environment around your habits so they’re easier to start and maintain.

    The habits people want to change this year.

    45%

    want to spend less time on screens and be more present.

    39%

    want to prioritize rest and improve sleep quality.

    33%

    plan some form of digital detox by limiting apps, notifications, or phone use at specific times.

    Source: Headway New Year's Resolutions Survey

    These priorities often lead to choosing simpler tools, quieter technology, and fewer digital interruptions.

    Designed for fewer distractions.

    Mudita designs technology that helps you change your environment so good habits become easier and bad ones harder.

    MIND

    Designed for intentional use.

    BED 2

    Built to support rest, focus, and sleep quality.

    LOGO

    Created to stay calm, simple, and unobtrusive.

    Reclaim your attention with Mudita Kompakt

    If you want to change your year, start with what steals most of your time. Mudita Kompakt helps you:

    step away from addictive apps and feeds

    reduce visual stimulation with E Ink®

    keep communication simple and intentional


    Reclaim your sleep with Mudita Harmony 2

    Your phone doesn’t belong in the bedroom.  Mudita Harmony 2 helps you:

    replace your phone as an alarm clock

    build consistent bedtime routines

    wind down without screens or notifications


    Reclaim your mornings with Mudita Bell 2

    Sometimes, all you need is a better way to wake up. Mudita Bell 2 helps you:

    remove your phone from the bedside

    wake up without notifications or news

    start the day with clarity, not pressure


    Daytime habits and sleep hygiene are closely connected.

    What you do during the day affects how you sleep at night. And how you sleep shapes focus and attention the next day.

    How it works:

    Less digital noise during the day makes it easier to slow down at night.

    Better nights lead to steadier energy and clearer focus the next day.

    Calmer mornings set the tone for more intentional choices throughout the day, not just at bedtime.

    Mudita Kompakt supports more intentional phone use during the day, while Mudita Harmony 2 and Bell 2 support calmer nights and mornings. Together, they help build routines that work with your natural rhythm, not against it.

    From New Year intentions to everyday practice.

    Lasting change doesn't come from big declarations. It comes from small, repeatable choices and the environment around them.

