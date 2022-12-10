Bananatex® Strap - how to care

Although our Bananatex® straps are water-resistant and can handle occasional splashes of water and rain, we do not recommend wearing the watch while showering, bathing, or swimming. Also, keep in mind that they are not machine washable and avoid contact with hot water. To maintain your straps in good condition, just use cold water and clean them with a clean, wet cloth without any detergents. When it’s time for new straps, make sure to recycle metal parts and dispose of old straps in a mixed-waste bin. We recommend exchanging your straps every six months for hygienic reasons.