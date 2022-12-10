Bananatex® Watch Strap
Vegan, plant-based Bananatex® strap available in yarn-dyed gravel or black color. Interchangeable straps with just one-click. Perfect match for your Mudita Moment.
Pre-Order (-15%)
$42.00$49.00(You save $7.00)
Colour
Quantity
Out of stock
Estimated delivery: End of December 2021
Bananatex® Strap for Mudita Moment
Our additional Bananatex® straps for Mudita Moment are available in gravel or black color. Equipped with a quick-spring bar movement that enables you to change straps with just one click.
