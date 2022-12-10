Cork strap - how to care

Our cork straps are water-resistant to splashes which may happen when the watch is worn every day. However, we do not recommend wearing the watch while showering, bathing, or swimming. Clean the straps with a clean, wet cloth, without detergents. The straps are not machine washable. When the time has come to replace your straps, recycle metal parts and dispose of the straps in a mixed-waste bin. We recommend changing your strap every six months for hygienic reasons.