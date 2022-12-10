Desserto® Watch Strap
Vegan, plant-based Desserto® strap available in dyed gray or black color. Interchangeable straps with just one click. Perfect match for your Mudita Moment.
Desserto® Strap for Mudita Moment
Our additional Desserto® straps for Mudita Moment are available in gray or black color. Equipped with a quick-spring bar movement that enables you to change straps with just one click.
