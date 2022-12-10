Cruelty-free Desserto® alternative

Leather-like material that’s cruelty-free? Yes, Desserto® is the right alternative. This strap is 100% vegan and plant-based. Resources and energy used to grow cactuses are limited to a minimum. Not to mention that the roots of the plant are left intact and regularly regrow leaves for production, all the while doing what plants do the best: produce oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide. Limiting your carbon footprint is yet another benefit of Desserto® straps.