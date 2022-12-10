Mudita Bell
A minimalist alarm clock, built to embody simplicity and offline tranquility. Pleasant analogue feel, beautiful design and high-quality alarm sounds for a gentle and stress-free wake-up. Unplug and embrace each day with Mudita Bell.
Why Mudita Bell?
Analog mechanism
10 soothing melodies
High-quality speaker
Rechargeable battery
Acoustic tones and nature sounds for a better start to your day
Waking up in the morning can sometimes be filled with anxiety and stress. However, with Mudita Bell, you can wake up more naturally to carefully crafted acoustic music or the beautiful sounds of nature.
High-quality speaker
The 3W speaker, allows you to fully experience the carefully composed melodies and sounds. Mudita Bell’s sound is clear, natural, and undistorted.
Adjustable alarm volume
Whether you consider yourself a light sleeper or a heavy sleeper, it is possible to adjust the volume of the alarm to meet your needs.
Choose your wake-up melody
You’ll be able to choose from 10 different wake-up melodies which is unusual for a classic, analog alarm clock.
