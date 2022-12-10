Mudita Earphones
The Mudita earphones, powered by Jays, define sophistication and minimalist elegance.
Made to last, with high-quality materials and designed to comfortably fit all ear sizes.
Free shipment is reflected at the payment stage.
Earphones + Mudita Pure = Free Shipping
$39.00
Quantity
Out of stock
Estimated delivery: November 2021
You can cancel your order at anytime before shipment
Whether you love phone calls, music, podcasts, or audiobooks, Mudita earphones deliver high-quality, balanced audio output, which lets you experience fine-tuned depth and detail of all your content.
Uniquely designed, with a sleek, flat cable to prevent tangling.
Others also purchased
Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter and receive 10% off your first order.
If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.