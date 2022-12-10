Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Mudita Earphones

The Mudita earphones, powered by Jays, define sophistication and minimalist elegance.

Made to last, with high-quality materials and designed to comfortably fit all ear sizes.

Free shipment is reflected at the payment stage.

Earphones + Mudita Pure = Free Shipping
$39.00
Quantity
Out of stock
Estimated delivery: November 2021

You can cancel your order at anytime before shipment

DescriptionShipping & Returns

Whether you love phone calls, music, podcasts, or audiobooks, Mudita earphones deliver high-quality, balanced audio output, which lets you experience fine-tuned depth and detail of all your content.

Uniquely designed, with a sleek, flat cable to prevent tangling.

Others also purchased

Sign up for the Mudita Newsletter and receive 10% off your first order.

If you'd like to receive the best stories from our blog, keep up to date with our progress and get notified about our product releases and special discounts.

By providing your name and e-mail you agree to receive marketing content and commercial offers from Mudita Sp. z o.o. with its registered office in Warsaw. Your personal data will be processed according to provisions of Privacy Policy.

cookie icon

I am aware, that information about the administrator and my rights related to my personal data, as well as the cookies policy, can be found in the Rules for the Processing and Protection of Personal Data in Mudita sp. z o.o