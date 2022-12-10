Mudita Harmony
Mudita Harmony is your sleep companion which helps you establish healthy bedtime habits, improve the quality of your sleep, as well as bring you a sense of calm. Remove your phone from the bedroom and wake-up to carefully crafted sounds without all the unnecessary distractions and information overload.
Why Mudita Harmony?
Sleep experts agree: we should stop using our smartphones as alarm clocks. Not only do smartphones emit EMFs, but keeping our phones within arm’s reach means that we are still connected to the online world when we should be falling into a deep, restorative sleep. Mudita Harmony can help you establish healthy bedtime habits, improve the quality of your sleep, as well as bring you a sense of calm.
Soothing wake-up sounds
Meditation and power nap timer
Background sounds for relaxation
Bedtime reminder
High-quality speaker
E Ink Display
Fully customisable experience
Simple and intuitive to use, yet with a wide range of settings, so you can configure it the way you love to use it and customize each aspect of your wake-up routine.
Alarm
- Time - Tone & Volume - Light on/off
Pre-wake-up
- Time - Tone & Volume
Snooze
- Time - Tone & Volume
Bedtime reminder
- Time - Tone & Volume
Power nap
- Length
Meditation timer
- Length - Intervals
