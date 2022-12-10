Background sounds for relaxation

Mudita Harmony is intended to help you create an offline, bedtime routine with nature and ambient sounds, as well as soothing music. These sound compositions can be used to relax or simply as a background accent when falling asleep. Additionally, we also included white noise sounds to make it easier for parents to put their kids to sleep. The humming sounds can also be enjoyed by anyone who likes to fall asleep to white noise.

You’ll be able to choose the length of the sound, and it will turn off automatically.