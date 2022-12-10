Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Pre-order set consisting of a black Mudita Moment with designer’s choice of black Bananatex® strap with an extra set of gravel Bananatex® strap. A limited number of sets are available now, for pre-order only.

It’s time for Mudita Moment

A minimalist, battery-free watch that promotes well-being. Carefully selected components. An additional analog breathing feature - an amazingly simple, yet powerful tool to help you restore your tranquility.

Your automatic watch

Enjoy this modern, automatic watch with an analog breathing feature and the designer’s choice of strap. Suitable for every occasion and every outfit, thanks to easily changeable, vegan straps. Mudita Moment is a battery-free watch equipped with Miyota 9015 self-winding movement, which uses the mechanical energy of the wearer’s wrist to power the movement. This means that just by wearing your watch, you can supply it with infinite energy without charging or changing batteries. All that is needed is regular service and it can last a lifetime.

Our design

Mudita Moment with a black dial and the designer’s choice of black Bananatex® strap might be your perfect match. A minimalist aesthetic created by award-winning designers. Easily changeable straps enable you to match the watch to every outfit and occasion. We decided to add an extra Bananatex® strap, in an elegant gravel color to contrast the white dial of the Mudita Moment. This pre-order set is available in limited quantities.

Vegan, plant-based straps

These 100% plant-based straps are made out of Abaca Banana plants without harming any animals during the process of production. This strap is durable and incredibly strong thanks to the yarn made out of the plant's fibres. The casual look of Bananatex® straps is available in all black or gravel color. A thin layer of black cork makes this strap even more comfortable to wear. Each strap is equipped with a 316L stainless steel buckle and quick spring release bar that enables one-click strap change.

