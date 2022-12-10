Promo Set: Mudita Moment + Bananatex® Strap
Pre-order set consisting of a black Mudita Moment with designer’s choice of black Bananatex® strap with an extra set of gravel Bananatex® strap. A limited number of sets are available now, for pre-order only.
Pre-Order Set (-20%)
$430.00$538.00(You save $108.00)
Estimated delivery: End of December 2021
It’s time for Mudita Moment
A minimalist, battery-free watch that promotes well-being. Carefully selected components. An additional analog breathing feature - an amazingly simple, yet powerful tool to help you restore your tranquility.
