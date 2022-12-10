Your automatic watch

Enjoy this modern, automatic watch with an analog breathing feature and the designer’s choice of strap. Suitable for every occasion and every outfit, thanks to easily changeable, vegan straps. Mudita Moment is a battery-free watch equipped with Miyota 9015 self-winding movement, which uses the mechanical energy of the wearer’s wrist to power the movement. This means that just by wearing your watch, you can supply it with infinite energy without charging or changing batteries. All that is needed is regular service and it can last a lifetime.