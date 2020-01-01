T-shirt Here - Men
The Togetherness collection is a tribute to simplicity. It celebrates the power of clean lines, minimalism, quality and transparency. Speaks through tranquility, uncomplicated words, honesty. Made to last, of 100% pure organic cotton. Available in two colors: Off-white and Off-black.
Embroidery
Apart from the simple message on the front, we’ve placed a delicate, well-crafted embroidered logo of Mudita on the chest and neck. Our logo was inspired by a flower, a beautiful and vulnerable creation that needs to be protected. It’s a representation of our heart, which can only bloom if properly nourished.
Grown responsibly
Organic cotton is grown alongside food which allows to keep biodiversity
No harmful chemicals
Only natural pesticides are used which helps to protect water supplies
Better for the planet
Up to 94% less greenhouse gas emissions
Fair conditions
High social standards and no forced or child labour
Natural & safe
Environmentally friendly dye
No plastic
Paper used in packaging and labels must be recycled or certified
