Mudita USB-C Cable
One universal Mudita USB cable to charge your Mudita products and synchronize data through USB with your computer.
The Mudita USB-C Cable allows you to not only charge your Mudita devices such as Pure and Bell, it also allows you to sync your Pure phone with your computer or laptop in order to transfer files and download updates. In addition, the cable can be used while you use your Mudita Pure as an external modem.
