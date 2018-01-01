ProductsAboutCommunityStore

Nick Lewis "Halfway To The Beginning" - CD album

Music with an intention to make you feel better and worry less. Nick Lewis is a composer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist born in Canada. He is also the author of unique ringtones and sounds for Mudita Pure.

These songs are for remembering our inherent goodness. They are about the cycles of our lives and make a humble suggestion that everything is going to be okay - and that it already is. They have an intention to make you feel better, and have a hope that if you need it - you may find a note that inspires you to worry less and to love more.

Nick Lewis and Mudita

Nick Lewis is our dear friend and a great artist. Mudita first met Nick in Peru and supported him in recording and releasing his first album “Halfway To The Beginning”. In an analog studio in the Polish mountains of Bieszczady Nick also recorded ringtones for our devices using a variety of instruments including: guitar, ukulele, guitalele, tibetan bowls, koshi bells, cymbals, harp and more. He gave our products pleasant, unique and beautiful sounds, which makes them even more special.

"This life we tightly hold and all the things we bought and sold to keep us locked inside. Yes, locked in our minds, way down deep inside."

A FRAGMENT OF NICK’S SONG "ALWAYS WITH YOU” THAT REFLECTS MUDITA’S PRINCIPLES

