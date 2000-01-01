Business Analyst

Miasto:Hybrid, Warsaw , Poland Typ:Full-Time

Become a part of a unique team at Mudita!

Mudita designs consumer electronics which help bring balance and quality into people’s lives. Products, which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management, and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

Do you embrace challenges? Are you bursting with ambition and have a can-do attitude? Then Mudita is the place for you!

Key Responsibilities

Transforming product vision into detailed product requirements for the design & development team.

Creating roadmap and backlog priorities management.

Gathering and analyzing information about users’ and stakeholders’ needs.

Tracking and analyzing the market environment. 📈

Analyzing products usage data and using it to advise informed product decisions.

Tracking clients’ feedback and creating product backlog.

Functional tests.

Requirements

Experience as Business/Systems Analyst (minimum 2 years).

Experience in creating software products in an Agile environment (minimum 1 year).

Experience in planning and executing user tests.

Good knowledge of UML and BPML notation.

Knowledge of software development life cycle best practices.

Experience in cooperation with designers/ability to brief designers.

Ability to facilitate meetings and conduct requirements workshops.

Analytical skills.

Attention to details (QA area).

Ability to plan, organize and structure work.

Good communication skills (both written and oral).

B2/C1 English.

JIRA & Confluence experience.

Nice to have

Knowledge of mobile operating systems - iOS, Android, BlackBerry OS.

Ability to design software (High-Level Design) and IT systems processes.

Cool working environment

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office in Warsaw: