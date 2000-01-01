Embedded Systems Engineer
Miasto:Remote (Warsaw), Poland
Typ:Full-time
About us
Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.
At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.
We’re looking for Senior embedded engineer for the Mudita OS project - the open-source mobile operating system. There will be plenty of challenges, as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.
Key Responsibilities:
New features development - 70%
Maintenance and bug fixing - 20%
Meetings - 10%
Tech stack:
C++17
CMake
Catch 2 / Google Test
PlantUML
Python
Bash
GitHub
Jira
Confluence
Requirements
Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering or another related field)
At least 5 years of experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing
Very good knowledge of C++
Experience with object-oriented programming rules and design patterns
Experience with CMake
Experience in writing unit-testable code and unit testing
Experience in working with Linux and RTOS (especially FreeRTOS)
Experience with cross-compilation and debug tools
Experience with communication protocols, e.g.: Bluetooth, USB, I2C, SPI, GSM modem
At least basic knowledge of UML
At least basic knowledge of Python and Bash
Experience with Git
Excellent team working skills
Cool working environment
26 paid days off
Flat structure
Freedom and transparency
Flexible working hours & Remote work
Multisport Benefit Card
Medicover Health Care
Great office
Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka
Parking spots without parkometers
Excellent coffee (!)
Balcony for summer chilling
Salary
From 17K PLN net (B2B)
