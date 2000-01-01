Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.

Embedded Systems Engineer

Miasto:Remote (Warsaw), Poland

Typ:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for Senior embedded engineer for the Mudita OS project - the open-source mobile operating system. There will be plenty of challenges, as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.

Key Responsibilities:

  • New features development - 70%

  • Maintenance and bug fixing - 20%

  • Meetings - 10%

Tech stack:

  • C++17

  • CMake

  • Catch 2 / Google Test

  • PlantUML

  • Python

  • Bash

  • GitHub

  • Jira

  • Confluence

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering or another related field)

  • At least 5 years of experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing

  • Very good knowledge of C++

  • Experience with object-oriented programming rules and design patterns

  • Experience with CMake

  • Experience in writing unit-testable code and unit testing

  • Experience in working with Linux and RTOS (especially FreeRTOS)

  • Experience with cross-compilation and debug tools

  • Experience with communication protocols, e.g.: Bluetooth, USB, I2C, SPI, GSM modem

  • At least basic knowledge of UML

  • At least basic knowledge of Python and Bash

  • Experience with Git

  • Excellent team working skills

Cool working environment

  • 26 paid days off

  • Flat structure

  • Freedom and transparency

  • Flexible working hours & Remote work

  • Multisport Benefit Card

  • Medicover Health Care

Great office

  • Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

  • Parking spots without parkometers

  • Excellent coffee (!)

  • Balcony for summer chilling

Salary

  • From 17K PLN net (B2B)