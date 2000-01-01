Embedded Systems Engineer

Miasto:Remote (Warsaw) , Poland Typ:Full-time

About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring balance and quality to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. We are experts in research and development, engineering, software development, product management and marketing, driven by a mission to create great products that put physical and mental health first.

We’re looking for Senior embedded engineer for the Mudita OS project - the open-source mobile operating system. There will be plenty of challenges, as well as opportunities for you to develop your skills and have a significant influence on the company's growth.

Key Responsibilities:

New features development - 70%

Maintenance and bug fixing - 20%

Meetings - 10%

Tech stack:

C++17

CMake

Catch 2 / Google Test

PlantUML

Python

Bash

GitHub

Jira

Confluence

Requirements

Bachelor’s or master’s degree (computer science, electrical engineering or another related field)

At least 5 years of experience in embedded software design, implementation and testing

Very good knowledge of C++

Experience with object-oriented programming rules and design patterns

Experience with CMake

Experience in writing unit-testable code and unit testing

Experience in working with Linux and RTOS (especially FreeRTOS)

Experience with cross-compilation and debug tools

Experience with communication protocols, e.g.: Bluetooth, USB, I2C, SPI, GSM modem

At least basic knowledge of UML

At least basic knowledge of Python and Bash

Experience with Git

Excellent team working skills

Cool working environment

26 paid days off

Flat structure

Freedom and transparency

Flexible working hours & Remote work

Multisport Benefit Card

Medicover Health Care

Great office

Superb location, walking distance from Metro Racławicka

Parking spots without parkometers

Excellent coffee (!)

Balcony for summer chilling

Salary