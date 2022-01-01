Resources
Jaron Lanier
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now
In Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now, virtual reality pioneer Jaron Lanier offers powerful and personal reasons for all of us to leave these dangerous online platforms.
Robert H. Lustig
The Hacking of the American Mind: The Science Behind the Corporate Takeover of Our Bodies and Brains
Lustig not only reveals the science that drives these states of mind and the government actors who facilitated it, and he offers solutions we can all use in the pursuit of happiness.
Kevin Simler, Robin Hanson
Mindful Tech: How to Bring Balance to Our Digital Lives
In recent years many of us have begun to look at the pluses and minuses of our online lives and to ask how we might more skillfully use the tools we’ve developed.
Nicholas Carr
The Glass Cage - Automation and Us
In The Glass Cage shows how the most important decisions of our lives are now being made by machines and the radical effect this is having on our ability to learn and solve problems.
Andy Crouch
The Tech-Wise Family: Everyday Steps for Putting Technology in Its Proper Place
Making conscientious choices about technology is about developing wisdom and courage in the way we use digital media rather than accepting technology's promises of ease, instant gratification
Tim Wu
The Attention Merchants: The Epic Scramble to Get Inside Our Heads
Few moments or spaces of our day remain uncultivated by the "attention merchants," contributing to the distracted, unfocused tenor of our times.
Natasha Dow Schüll
Addiction by Design: Machine Gambling in Las Vegas
Addiction by Design is a compelling inquiry into the intensifying traffic between people and machines of chance, offering clues to some of the broader anxieties and predicaments of contemporary life.
Neil Postman
Technopoly: The Surrender of Culture to Technology
a society that no longer merely uses technology as a support system but instead is shaped by it—with radical consequences for the meanings of politics, art, education, intelligence, and truth.
Leslie A. Perlow
Sleeping with Your Smartphone: How to Break the 24/7 Habit and Change the Way You Work
Leslie Perlow reveals how you can disconnect and become more productive in the process. In fact, she shows that you can devote more time to your personal life and accomplish more at work.
Alex Soojung-Kim Pang
Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less
Rest is something to do when the important things are done-but they are never done. Looking at different forms of rest, from sleep to vacation, Silicon Valley futurist and business consultant Alex