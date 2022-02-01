Pre wake-up: Fixed problem with Pre wake-up light.

General: Fixed problems with turning on the device despite high battery level.

Battery: Fixed problems with incorrect display of battery charge status. Fixed issue with turning on the device when the battery is critical, even if a charger is plugged.

Meditation: Fixed problem with the occurrence of duplicate texts.

Settings: Fixed problem with alarm sounds appearing after changing device language. Fixed problem with opening the Menu section when confirming the alarm setting. Fixed problem with resetting remaining settings after changing language settings.

Translations: Fixed gaps in translations.

Alarm: Fixed a problem with setting the new alarm sound.