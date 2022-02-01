Jeśli chcesz otrzymywać artykuły z naszego bloga, być na bieżąco i otrzymywać powiadomienia o premierach naszych produktów i specjalnych zniżkach.
Dziennik zmian
Mudita Harmony 1.7.0 - Planowana data premiery - 11.2022
W tej wersji dodamy funkcje do aplikacji Medytacja. Dodamy możliwość przeglądania statystyk medytacji w wybranym okresie, nowe układy aplikacji oraz dodatkowy interwał opóźnienia startu - do 90s. Dodamy również możliwość ustawienia daty oraz ikony informującej o stanie baterii. Ponadto naprawimy 17 błędów w naszej aplikacji.
To be added
Home Screen: Icon informed about battery status.
Settings: Option to set date.
Meditation: Option to see Meditation statistic from last 7, 30, 365 days. Preview a countdown before the Meditation starts. New meditation progress layout. Additional start delay interval - up to 90s.
To be fixed
Mudita Center: Fixed problem with errors while connecting device to Mudita Center.
Main menu: Fixed problem with Harmony restarts after deep-press.
Snooze: Fixed problem with alarm light flashing during snooze time.
Bedtime reminder: Fixed an issue with not pausing music notifications at bedtime.
Alarm: Fixed problem with wrong alarm status message when setting alarm from menu. Fixed the spelling of the titles of two soundtracks in the alarms application. Fixed issue with the welcome message not being displayed when the alarm is turned off.
Meditation: Fixed view of diacritic signs.
General: Fixed inconsistencies in welcome messages.
UX/UI: Updated screens according to design.
Translations: Fixed gaps in translations.
Mudita Harmony 1.6.0 - Data premiery - 14.06.2022
W tej wersji dodaliśmy możliwość wyboru typu tarczy zegara z 7 opcji. Ponadto naprawiliśmy 32 błędy w naszym systemie.
Added
Home Screen: Possibility to choose Clock Face from 8 options (3 for 24h format, 5 for 12h format).
Meditation: Possibility to set a Meditation Timer start delay.
UI/UX: UI update (Home Screen settings).
Translations: Completed missing translations.
Fixed
Settings: Fixed problem with confirmation of language change action. Fixed problem with mixed translations appearing after language change.
Meditation: Missing texts completed.
General: Fixed issue with the device restarting when trying to turn it off. Fixed incorrect unwanted shutdown of device in transport mode. Fixed problem with duplicated action after pressing back and lightclick button. Fixed problem with blank screen when approving certain settings.
Home Screen: Fixed problem with Home Screen flashing during startup.
Relaxation: Fixed problem with relaxation sounds turning off after alarm or bed time deactivation.
Mudita Harmony 1.5.1 - Data premiery - 07.04.2022
W tej wersji naprawiliśmy problemy z desynchronizacją zegara.
Fixed
Bootloader: Fixed issue with the device appearing in service mode when connected via USB.
General: Fixed problems with clock desynchronization.
Mudita Harmony 1.5.0 - Data premiery - 25.02.2022
W tej wersji dodaliśmy dodatkowe funkcje nawigacyjne w sekcji ustawień. Zaktualizowaliśmy również ustawienia dźwięków alarmów. Ponadto naprawiliśmy 14 błędów w naszej aplikacji.
Added
Settings: Ability to scroll between Harmony settings. The order of alarm sounds has been defined.
Changed/ Improved
Alarm: The default alarm volume has been changed. Updated alarm sounds. General: The welcome screen has been updated.
Fixed
Pre wake-up: Fixed problem with Pre wake-up light.
General: Fixed problems with turning on the device despite high battery level.
Battery: Fixed problems with incorrect display of battery charge status. Fixed issue with turning on the device when the battery is critical, even if a charger is plugged.
Meditation: Fixed problem with the occurrence of duplicate texts.
Settings: Fixed problem with alarm sounds appearing after changing device language. Fixed problem with opening the Menu section when confirming the alarm setting. Fixed problem with resetting remaining settings after changing language settings.
Translations: Fixed gaps in translations.
Alarm: Fixed a problem with setting the new alarm sound.
Mudita Harmony 1.4.0 - Data premiery - 01.02.2022
W tej wersji dodaliśmy tryb transportu. Zaktualizowaliśmy również nasze logo, czcionki i tłumaczenia. Ponadto naprawiliśmy 41 błędów w naszej aplikacji.
Added
General: Transportation mode.
PowerNap: Add front light functionality to PowerNap app.
Changed/Improved
UI/UX: Changed exit screen with instruction to turn on. Update Mudita logo icon. Updated fonts. Updated the screen at the end of the Onboarding process.
Meditation: Updated texts. The time of appearance of messages has been extended.
Alarm: Updated the sound of the default alarm.
Translations: Added missing translations. Corrected mistakes in translations.
Fixed
Alarm: Fixed errors in the translation of the incoming alarm message. Fixed the operation of the alarm when using other alarm clock functions.
Relaxation: Fixed problem with the truncated screen. Fixed problem with unwanted change in volume of relaxation sounds.
Onboarding: Fixed an issue with the Onboarding process.
General: Fixed problem with booting when USB is connected. Fixed the layout of on-screen messages.
PowerNap: Fixed problem with displaying wrong screen after power nap.
UX/UI: Updated screens according to design.
Meditation: Fixed function of automatically returning to the home screen after meditation is completed.