QA Engineer with automation

Miasto:Remote (Warsaw) , Poland Typ:Full-Time

🔍 About us

Mudita designs consumer electronics that help to bring BALANCE & QUALITY to people’s lives. Products which are as minimalistic as possible, which don’t scream for attention or overwhelm us with needless distractions.

At our office in Warsaw, we’ve gathered a dream-team of skilled professionals to design a series of mobile phones and other devices that will be launched worldwide. Our mission is to help people use technology in a healthy and mindful way.

📋 Key Responsibilities:

Work within an embedded software system development team to analyze product level requirements and system architecture to create suitable test plans,

Design, maintain and improve test automation frameworks and test scenarios,

Work on writing test cases and execute manual testing,

Ensure the testability of new features is sufficient to maintain a high level of software quality,

Verify testing results demonstrate compliance with industry standards which are relevant to the product system design,

Analyze the software development and test process to determine areas in need of improvement,

Understand the manufacturing environment and user needs,

Provide traceability of developed software, versioning of software releases,

Strive for continuous improvement of quality of the products.

😎 Requirements

At least 3 year of commercial experience in software testing,

At least 1 year of experience in tests automations,

At least 1 year of experience with mobile devices testing,

Good knowledge of software testing techniques,

Experience in using Cucumber and X-ray or similar tool,

At least basic Python programming skills,,

Knowledge of bug tracking tools such as JIRA or similar

Critical and abstract thinking skills, including analytical and troubleshooting skills,

Quality-oriented mindset and strong drive to deliver great software,

Strong verbal and written communication skills,

Experience with working in an agile development environment,

B2/C1 English, fluent Polish.

🙌Cool working environment:

Remote work,

Flexible working hours,

Permanent contract,

26 paid days off,

Freedom and transparency,

Multisport Benefit Card,

Medicover Health Care,

Flat structure.

Budget:

9-18k PLN net/month (B2B)

7,5-15k PLN gross/month (UOP)

We are one of a very few companies in Poland dedicated to designing and manufacturing high quality consumer electronics, aimed at the international market, especially USA and EU. Some of our first, already released products, consist of, among others, the world’s only e-ink alarm clock, and , a classic, e-ink phone, which has already received numerous prestigious design awards, such as the German Design Award, IF Design Award, A’design Award, and the Good Design Award. ⌚📱

Our goal is to create unique products featuring top notch minimalist design, in order to help us to live our life in harmony with modern technology. We strive to be independent thinkers, who are not afraid of introducing products which go against typical hot trends, highly promoted by the mainstream big tech companies. To achieve our objective, we rely heavily on custom-designed solutions, like our very own mobile operating system, MuditaOS developed in-house, from scratch, which we also made Open Source since transparency, openness and focus on the community is fundamental to Mudita's philosophy.

Our company culture is very open, with easy access to all decision makers, including Michał Kiciński, our founder, main shareholder and CEO. Michał is known for being the co-founder of CD Projekt, the leader of the gaming industry in Poland. Thanks to his support, Mudita can offer a secure and financially stable working environment, perfect for anyone who is serious about a long-term career in the tech industry.