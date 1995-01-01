A contemporary, minimalist device with an analog feel that brings peace into your bedroom. We created Mudita Harmony to be as easy and friendly to use as possible, with a paper-like display. We made the conscious decision to create a device which would include only the features that will help your sleep hygiene and eliminate those that won’t.
Mudita Harmony
Peaceful. Friendly. Beautiful.
Mudita Harmony is your sleep companion which helps you establish healthy bedtime habits, improve the quality of your sleep, as well as bring you a sense of calm. Remove your phone from the bedroom and wake up to carefully crafted sounds without all the unnecessary distractions and information overload.
Selected features
Soothing wake-up sounds
Meditation and power nap timers
Background sounds for relaxation
Bedtime reminder
High-quality speaker
E Ink display
Minimalist design. Analog feel.
Invite Harmony into your bedroom
Pre-wake-up tone & light for a gentle start of the day
Your body is created to naturally wake up with the sunrise. Mudita Harmony lights up with a warm light 10 minutes before the alarm, together with a gentle sound created for the purpose of awakening your subconscious mind to gently prepare you to get up with the main alarm.
Snooze function & snooze chime to prevent you from falling asleep again
We know that many people can’t imagine their wake-up routine without the snooze function, that’s why we decided to add it. However, following the advice from numerous research and sleep experts that don’t recommend using the snooze function, we decided to add an option to set up a snooze chime - a subtle sound that will ring every minute to prevent you from falling into a deep sleep again, and as a result, minimize the negative consequences of hitting the snooze button. You can choose to deactivate it in the settings.
Fully customisable experience
Simple and intuitive to use, yet with a wide range of settings, so you can configure it the way you love to use it and customize each aspect of your wake-up routine.
Alarm
- Time - Tone & Volume - Light on/off
Pre-wake-up
- Time - Tone & Volume
Snooze
- Time - Tone & Volume
Bedtime reminder
- Time - Tone & Volume
Power nap
- Length
Meditation timer
- Length - Intervals
Unplug yourself and sleep better
Replace your smartphone with Mudita Harmony to create a peaceful environment for sleep and wake up to pleasant sounds.
