Calling Developers: Design Apps for Intentional Technology Use

Interested in the Design Challenge described below?

Fill out this interest form: to let us know! Note: This interest form is anonymous and helps us plan. Be sure to check back on May 20th for the official submission link!

For years, the digital world has been shaped by one dominant idea: keep people engaged for as long as possible. Endless scrolling, constant notifications, autoplay, streaks, and frictionless interactions have become so common that many of us barely notice them anymore.

Yet, these design choices quietly shape how we spend our time, where our attention goes, and how we feel long after we put our devices down.

As our Mudita Community knows, we believe technology can take a different path.

What if apps were designed not to compete for attention, but to respect it? What if interfaces encouraged intentional use instead of endless engagement? What if digital experiences supported focus, reflection, well-being, and a healthier relationship with technology?

These questions are at the heart of the Mudita Mindful Design Challenge, a new competition for developers and designers who want to explore a more thoughtful approach to app design.

Built around the principles of Mudita’s Mindful Design framework, the challenge invites participants to create or redesign Android applications for e-ink devices with intentional interaction design in mind

Participants can either build a completely new application from the ground up or reimagine an existing open-source app for a calmer, more focused e-paper experience.

Here the fun part: The challenge isn’t to simply create a minimalist app or remove features for the sake of it. Instead, the goal is to design digital experiences that genuinely support people, rather than causing overwhelm.

Whether you are a UX designer, Android developer, student, researcher, or simply someone curious about humane technology, we invite you to take part.

What Is Mudita Mindful Design?

At the center of this challenge is Mudita Mindful Design (MMD), a design framework created by Mudita to help developers & designers build interfaces that feel intentional, calm, and better suited for e-ink experiences.

Rather than optimizing for endless engagement, MMD encourages a different approach to interaction design. One that values clarity over stimulation, focus over distraction, and long-term well-being over short-term attention capture.

You can read more about Mudita Mindful Design, as well as explore the framework here:

We also build upon the idea of Bright Patterns, responsible design principles that support user agency and encourage more mindful interaction with technology.

Unlike deceptive design tactics often associated with so-called “Dark Patterns,” Bright Patterns are not meant to manipulate people into certain behaviors, even with good intentions. Instead, they aim to create transparent, understandable interactions that support informed decisions and healthier digital habits.

This includes ideas such as:

introducing intentional and meaningful friction where appropriate

reducing overstimulation and cognitive overload

encouraging deliberate interaction instead of compulsive use

supporting focus, reflection, and emotional well-being

designing for long-term positive impact rather than short-term engagement metrics

To help guide this process, we invite you to consider how digital interactions affect different areas of well-being, including emotional, cognitive, social, physical, and environmental well-being.

The result is a design philosophy that asks a different kind of question:

Not the typical: “How do we keep users engaged longer?”

But rather: “How does this interaction affect a person over time?”

Why Design for E-Ink?

Designing for e-ink devices requires a different mindset. Unlike traditional smartphones built around speed, animation, and constant visual stimulation, E ink or e-paper displays encourage a slower, and more intentional interaction style. Their visual simplicity naturally invites designers to think more carefully about hierarchy, readability, focus, and cognitive load.

This creates interesting opportunities for developers and designers willing to rethink how digital experiences are structured.

How can an interface remain useful without becoming overwhelming?

How can interaction feel intuitive without relying on constant motion and stimulation?

How can software support attention instead of fragmenting it?

These are some of the questions participants are encouraged to explore throughout the challenge.

Two Paths, Endless Possibilities

Participants can enter the competition through one of two creative paths.

Path A: Build a New Application

Create a completely new Android application using the principles and components of Mudita Mindful Design.

There are no restrictions on how simple or ambitious your idea should be. Your project can be practical, experimental, playful, reflective, educational, or deeply personal. What matters most is how thoughtfully the experience is designed.

Path B: Refactor an Existing Open-Source Application

Take an existing open-source Android application and redesign its interface using the MMD framework, so that it feels more intentional & better suited for an e-paper/ E ink experience.

This path invites participants to rethink existing interaction patterns & explore how familiar digital experiences might change when designed with focus, clarity, and well-being in mind.

Challenge Prizes

Winners from both contest paths will receive a selection of products from Mudita, including devices such as the Mudita Harmony 2 and Mudita Bell 2, along with additional branded items and accessories. Specifically:

Place Path 1: Build a New Application Path 2: Refactor an Existing Open-Source Application 1st Place Harmony 2 + Sweatshirt + Cards Bell 2 + Sweatshirt + Cards 2nd Place Harmony 2 + T-shirt + Cards Bell 2 + T-shirt + Cards 3rd Place Harmony 2 + Cards Bell 2 + Cards

What Kind of Apps Can You Create?

The challenge welcomes a wide range of ideas connected to well-being and intentional technology use.

Projects may explore areas such as:

focus and attention

sleep and rest

emotional well-being

mindfulness and reflection

learning and cognitive growth

community and social connection

healthier work habits

financial awareness

nature and environmental awareness

and anything else you’ve dreamed up…

Participants are also encouraged to think creatively about how thoughtful interaction design itself can become part of the experience.

How Entries Will Be Evaluated

An expert jury will evaluate submissions across several areas, including:

Bright Pattern Integration

How effectively does the project apply the principles of mindful and responsible interaction design?

Creativity

Does the project offer original ideas, thoughtful interactions, or interesting uses of e-ink technology?

Technical Implementation

How strong is the quality of the code, functionality, and technical execution?

Usability and Accessibility

Is the experience intuitive, comfortable to use, and visually appropriate for e-paper displays?

Participants are encouraged to clearly document their design decisions and explain how their project supports intentional technology use and user well-being.

Meet the Jury

Submissions will be reviewed by an interdisciplinary jury made up of experts in software engineering, UX writing, human-centered design, social informatics, and mindful interaction design.

The jury includes specialists from both academia and industry, bringing together perspectives from e-ink development, UX research, ethical technology design, and digital well-being.

Among the jury members are:

Tomasz Omelan: Design Lead at Mudita and award-winning industrial designer who bridges the gap between physical minimalism and digital user experience.

Mateusz Mróz: Senior Android Developer and Engineering Manager at Mudita who specializes in e-paper architecture and high-performance, energy-efficient code optimization.

Harry Oaten: UX Writer and Designer at Mudita who specializes in crafting clear, mindful narratives across application interfaces and complex user documentation.

Kinga Skorupska: HCI Researcher and UX Expert who investigates online communities and collaborative digital spaces designed for social good and cultural heritage.

Dominika Worek: Multidisciplinary Designer and HCI Researcher who explores the intersection of experimental interfaces and "Bright Patterns" in human-centered design.

Adam Wierzbicki: Professor of Computer Science and Social Informatics expert who researches the psychological impact of algorithms and the design of socially responsible systems.

The contest is organized in collaboration with the research team at the

Contest Timeline

Submissions Open: May 20th, 2026

Submission Deadline: June 1st, 2026 (Midnight - anywhere you are)

Expert Review Period: June 2nd – June 30th, 2026

Winners Announced: July 1, 2026

Awards sent out to winners: in July 2026

How to Participate

1. Choose Your Path

Select whether you want to build a completely new application or convert an existing one using the Mudita Mindful Design System. You may take part in both and submit multiple projects.

2. Design & Develop

Create your application focused on e-ink screens and user well-being. Ensure your project is:

Open Source: Hosted on a public GitHub repository .

Licensed: Shared under an approved open-source license (e.g., MIT, Apache 2.0).

Documented: Includes a README with a clear overview of your project.

3. Submit Your Entry

Complete the official Submission Form between May 20th and June 1st which we will share in an upcoming blog post. You will be asked to provide:

The link to your public GitHub repository.

A Project Overview (this is the primary section used by the Jury for evaluation).

Participation in a brief research study regarding design patterns and mindful tech (your answers here are anonymous and do not affect your score).

4. Evaluation

Our expert jury will review the "Project Overview" and the submitted application based on innovation, adherence to mindful design principles, and technical execution for e-ink displays

More Than a Competition

The Mudita Mindful Design Challenge is also an opportunity to explore a broader question about the future of technology.

What happens when we stop designing solely for engagement metrics and begin designing for human experience instead?

What kinds of digital products emerge when attention, focus, and well-being become part of the design process itself?

We hope this challenge inspires developers & designers to experiment, question existing assumptions, and imagine new possibilities for more intentional technology.

We cannot wait to see what you create!