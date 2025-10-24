We’re honored to share that , our Swiss automatic field watch, has been recognized as a “Project We Love” by the Kickstarter team.

Kickstarter describes “Projects We Love” as a celebration of standout ideas. You know, the projects that shine a little brighter. They’re not paid endorsements but personal acknowledgments from Kickstarter’s editorial team, who hand-pick campaigns that demonstrate creativity, authenticity, and craftsmanship.

For us, at Mudita, this recognition means a lot.

It’s a wonderful affirmation of the care and philosophy that went into Mudita Radiant & our belief that technology and design should support a calmer, more intentional way of living.

And the good news doesn’t end there: was fully funded in just two hours after launch. That’s right!

This incredible response reflects the growing desire for well-made, meaningful products that are built to last and designed with purpose.

A Field Watch for Every Story

was created for those who appreciate timeless design and the quiet precision of a well-crafted mechanical watch.

Whether it’s a calm morning coffee, a mountain trail, or a busy day at work, Radiant is built to accompany you through all of life’s moments, reminding you to stay present for the ones that matter.

After redefining how we interact with phones and clocks, we turned our attention to a new challenge: creating a mechanical timepiece that celebrates mindfulness in motion.

The result is a Swiss automatic field watch that combines durability, readability, and minimalist beauty.

Mudita Radiant in Black means timeless simplicity on the wrist.

Clear in Every Light

A good field watch should never make you guess the time.

That’s why we designed dial with full 12-digit clarity and our custom Mudita font, made for quick, effortless readability.

There’s also no visible logo, so your eyes land only on what matters: time. Our subtle signature appears only as a small lotus engraved on the crown, a quiet nod to Mudita’s mindful design philosophy and a tactile detail you’ll feel each time you wind or set the watch.

To keep everything sharp and legible, even in challenging light conditions, Radiant features sapphire crystal glass with an anti-reflective coating, ensuring perfect visibility without glare.

Built for Real Life

Mudita Radiant is not a watch that sits in a drawer, it’s one that lives with you.

Its brushed 316L stainless steel case resists corrosion and hides minor scratches, while the crown guard and Incabloc® shock protection add durability for everyday adventures.

With 10 ATM water resistance, it’s ready for rain, splashes, or spontaneous moments outdoors.

It’s a timepiece designed not just to look timeless, but to stay timeless.

Swiss Precision Inside

At the heart of Mudita Radiant beats the Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré movement, a symbol of Swiss watchmaking excellence. With a precision rating of ±7 to ±20 seconds per day and a 38-41-hour power reserve, it’s reliable, robust, and refined.

The Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré movement is a symbol of Swiss watchmaking excellence.

Each movement is carefully fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers, ensuring that every Radiant keeps time as beautifully as it looks.

At Mudita, we don’t look at “Swiss Made” as just a fancy label. To us, it’s a promise of quality, reliability, and craftsmanship that stands the test of time.

Always Readable with Super-LumiNova® BGW9

When light fades, the story doesn’t stop.

We chose Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 for the hands and indices, giving Radiant a crisp, neutral glow that remains elegant in daylight and brilliantly readable in darkness. It’s one of those features you may not think about until you need it, and then you’re grateful it’s there.

The luminous glow of time itself. Mudita Radiant’s Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 shines with clarity, even in the darkest moments.

Designed to Fit Every Wrist and Every Story

One size does not fit all.

That’s why Mudita Radiant comes in three carefully chosen case sizes: 32mm, 37mm, and 40mm, so that it feels as good as it looks.

You can also choose from five nature-inspired dial colors and six quick-release vegan straps, allowing you to express your style effortlessly and ethically.

Swap straps in seconds. Adapt to any situation. Make it yours.

Your watch. Your way.

Begin Your Story

Mudita Radiant was never meant to chase attention. It was made to hold it — quietly. Every detail, from the sapphire crystal to the subtle lotus on the crown, was designed to remind you that time isn’t something to scroll through, but something to feel.

It’s a watch for people who’d rather look at the world than at a screen. For those who see beauty in precision, and value presence over pace.

We’re grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life. The “Project We Love” badge it’s a reflection of the community that believes in making time meaningful again.

Join us, and begin your story with Mudita Radiant.

Join the journey, and start your story with us.