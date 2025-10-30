Mudita Radiant już na Kickstarter. Zamów dziś i oszczędź nawet 30%!

    Mudita’s Mindful Alarm Clocks Are Calm Tech Certified™

    Technology should help us welcome the day with clarity, not chaos. It’s also important to remember that our mornings set the tone for the hours that follow, which is why, at Mudita, we believe wake-up devices deserve more intention than they’re given. 

    No glowing screens. No dopamine traps. No jolting notifications waiting to steal your attention before the day even begins.

    This belief, now, carries a new stamp of recognition.

    Both Mudita Bell 2 and Mudita Harmony 2 have officially received the Platinum Tier Calm Tech Certified™ status from the Calm Tech Institute, founded by researcher and author Amber Case

    The certification evaluates how well products minimize cognitive load, reduce anxiety triggers, and support human attention.

    Mudita’s mindful alarm clocks are now even more calm, by design.

    Mudita Harmony 2 & Mudita Bell 2

    What is Calm Tech Certified™?

    Calm Tech Institute recognizes products that quietly support well-being. Certified products demonstrate excellence in:

    • Human-centered design 

    • Sensory comfort

    • Gentle, non-disruptive notifications

    • Tactile interaction and simplicity

    • Longevity and low maintenance

    This aligns perfectly with Mudita’s mission: help people begin and end each day with peace, presence, and better sleep.

    Mudita Bell 2

    A mindful moment before the day begins

    Mudita Bell 2 earned the Platinum Tier of the Calm Tech Institute Certification

    Mudita Bell 2 is our fully analog alarm clock for those who prefer an entirely screen-free bedroom. Every design detail is crafted to reduce nighttime stress and morning jolts.

    Why Bell 2 meets Calm Tech standards

    • No screens, digital clutter, or LEDs

    • Gentle and nature-inspired alarm sound for a calmer wake-up

    • Smooth movement, no distracting ticking

    • Intuitive controls and tactile feedback

    • Minimalist presence that keeps the bedroom restful

    Waking up shouldn’t feel like a system alert. Mudita Bell 2 ensures it feels human again.

    Mudita Harmony 2

    Awarded Calm Tech Certified™ PLATINUM Tier  

    Mudita Harmony 2 earned the Calm Tech Institute's highest designation with the Platinum Tier.

    Mudita Harmony 2 is our minimalist E Ink alarm clock, designed to protect sleep and support healthier bedtime routines. It promotes calm evenings and focused mornings without digital distractions.

    Why Harmony 2 achieved PLATINUM TIER certification

    • Flicker-free E Ink display that protects circadian rhythm

    • Soothing wake-up tones and gradual alarms

    • Night-friendly UI with minimal blue light

    • Physical buttons that reduce cognitive effort

    • Bedtime tools without “just one more scroll” temptation

    Mudita Harmony 2 in Charcoal Black and Pebble Grey

    The Calm Tech Institute highlighted Mudita Harmony 2’s strength in:

    • Minimal distraction

    • Eye comfort

    • Intuitive interaction

    • Sleep-centered design choices

    Why This Matters

    Our alarm clocks are designed to protect the boundary between rest and the digital world. This certification reinforces that:

    • Sleep is sacred

    • Attention deserves protection

    • Calm is a design choice

    In a culture that wakes to glowing screens, unread messages, and dopamine-driven urgency, choosing a mindful wake-up tool becomes a daily act of self-care.

    Get your Mudita Harmony at Mudita.com

    Better Mornings Start with Better Tech

    Mudita Bell 2 and Mudita Harmony 2 are now part of a growing movement shaping technology toward peace over pressure. We’re proud to be among the companies to offer Calm Tech Certified™ products and even prouder to see people embracing calmer mornings in their homes.

    Ready to wake up to more presence?

