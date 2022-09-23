Niedawno, wraz z magazynem Charaktery, zorganizowaliśmy konkurs na w temacie powrotu do szkoły, w którym każdy zwycięzca otrzymałby budzik Mudita Harmony. Czytelnicy zostali poproszeni o podzielenie się swoimi pomysłami na to, jak Mudita Harmony może pomóc im się zrelaksować, odprężyć, a przede wszystkim jak może poprawić higienę snu.

Oto zwycięskie zgłoszenia:

Karolina:

Nasz wieczorny rytuał przygotowania do snu to m.in. śpiewanie kołysanek.

Budzik Mudita Harmony wyręcza mamę, równie łagodnym głosem, przypominając o porze snu i budzenia się. W wieczornej rutynie zasypiania dzieciaki zrelaksują przyjemne dźwięki wbudowanej funkcji ”medytacja" lub wgrany plik z audiobookiem. Natężenie delikatnego podświetlenia dzieci mogą dostosować jednym przyciskiem. Rankiem wybudzi je spokojna melodia, w stopniowo narastającym natężeniu, zadbawszy o dobry nastrój na początek dnia, fajnie, że dzieje się to w zrównoważony sposób i nie zwiększa stresu przed wstaniem z łóżka. Melodię tę planujemy zmieniać na jedną z 17-stu w budziku Mudita Harmony, przynajmniej czterokrotnie, by każda pora roku kojarzyła się inaczej i kształtowało się poczucie upływu czasu czy powtarzalności wydarzeń, np świąt

Malgorzata:

Spokojny sen córce dam,

Bez przerw, klikania i niebieskich w oku plam...

Budzik Mudita Harmony to produkt wspaniały

Harmonie snu wprowadza w sposób doskonały.

Jest sprzymierzeńcem szkolnej rutyny,

Zapewniając błogi sen mojej dzieciny!!!

Magdalena:

Przeczytałam właśnie artykuł o nowym budziku Harmony. Od razu pomyślałam, że to coś, co znacznie ułatwiłoby poranki w naszym domu. Jesteśmy rodzicami 4 żywiołowych istot. Trzy starsze są już uczennicami. Najmłodsza od września idzie do przedszkola. Budzenie dziewczynek rano nie należy do najłatwiejszych. Wykorzystywaliśmy już wiele pomysłów. Budził je tata, tradycyjny zegarek z budzikiem, budzik w starych telefonach, w tablecie. Niestety żadne z tych rozwiązań nie było „idealne”. Dziewczynki często rano były rozdrażnione, potrzebowały dużo czasu by się „ogarnąć”. Budzik, który będzie je budził łagodnie, a wieczorem będzie pomagał zasnąć, wspierając w regulacji rytmu dobowego wydaje się idealnym rozwiązaniem dla nas. Wyobrażam sobie jak przy łagodnym wieczornym świetle czytamy ulubione książki. A poranki... eh, już widzę ich uśmiechnięte buzie, po przebudzeniu, przeciągające się słodko w łóżkach i wstające pełne nowej energii nasze małe cztery żywioły :) Rozmarzyłam się :)

ENG VERSION:

Recently, together with Charaktery Magazine, we organized a back-to-school contest in which the winners would each receive a Mudita Harmony alarm clock. Readers were asked to share their ideas on how Mudita Harmony could help them relax, unwind, and most importantly how it could improve their sleep hygiene.

These are the winning entries:

Karolina:

Our evening ritual of getting ready for bed includes singing lullabies.

The Mudita Harmony alarm clock reminds mom, in an equally gentle tone, of bedtime and wake-up time. In the evening routine of getting ready for bed, kids will be relaxed by the pleasant sounds of the built-in "meditation" function or an uploaded audio book file. The intensity of the soft backlighting can be adjusted by the kids at the touch of a button. In the morning they will be awakened by a calm melody, in a gradually increasing intensity, taking care of the good mood to start the day, it is nice that this happens in a balanced way and does not increase stress before getting out of bed. We plan to change this melody to one of the 17 in the Mudita Harmony alarm clock, at least four times, so that each season is associated differently and a sense of the passage of time or the repetition of events, such as holidays, is formed

Malgorzata:

I will give my daughter a peaceful sleep,

Without interruptions, clicking and blue light....

Mudita Harmony alarm clock is a wonderful product

Harmony of sleep is introduced in a perfect way.

It is an ally of the school sleep routine,

Providing blissful sleep for my baby!!!

Magdalena:

I just read an article about the new Harmony alarm clock. I immediately thought it was something that would make mornings in our house much easier. We are parents of 4 lively creatures. The three older ones are already students. The youngest goes to kindergarten from September. Waking up the girls in the morning is not the easiest thing. We have already used many ideas. They were woken up by their dad, a traditional alarm clock, an alarm clock in old phones, on a tablet. Unfortunately, none of these solutions were "perfect." The girls were often irritable in the morning, and needed a lot of time to "get over themselves." An alarm clock that will wake them gently, and in the evening will help them fall asleep, supporting the regulation of the diurnal rhythm seems the ideal solution for us. I can imagine us reading our favorite books with the soft evening light. And the mornings... eh, I can already see their smiling faces, after waking up, stretching sweetly in bed and getting up full of new energy our little four elements :) I'm dreaming :)

Congratulations to the winners!