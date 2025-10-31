The Story of Mudita Radiant & Designing Time Differently
Every watch tells time, but not every watch tells a story.
Mudita Radiant began as a simple, but (we have to be honest) an ambitious idea. We wanted to design a field watch that honors the tradition of reliability and clarity, while, at the same time, embracing a mindful philosophy of living with intention.
We wanted Mudita Radiant to be a tool you can trust. A companion that stays discreetly by your side & is a reminder that your time is truly your own.
Creating such a watch meant questioning conventions. It meant stripping away distractions. It meant designing time… differently.
This is the story of how Mudita Radiant came to life.
From a Sketch, to a Blueprint, to a Story on Your Wrist
Before a single screw was crafted or a dial printed, there were hours of sketching, refining, debating, and testing.
Prototypes meet pencil lines, ensuring every detail feels intentional in real life, not just on paper.
We focused on three core design pillars:
Function. Durability. Clarity.
We know a field watch must be ready for anything, from a hiking trail to the everyday challenges of life. That responsibility shaped every detail.
We carefully modeled the form, ensured the case proportions offered comfort and wearability, and designed a dial that is instantly readable at a glance.
Less flash. More purpose.
Design begins on paper, where measurements and geometry shape the foundation of true durability.
Built on Principles of Purposeful Engineering
When the design was ready to leap from the page into the real world, the craft began.
Here’s what powers every moment with Mudita Radiant:
Clarity That Never Competes for Attention
Crisp dial layout with custom a Mudita font
Full 12-digit numerals for intuitive time reading
Anti-reflective sapphire glass ensuring visibility in any light
Time should be easy to read, both day and night & never demand your attention.
Durability for a Lifetime
Brushed 316L stainless steel case for corrosion resistance
Crown guards to protect where it matters most
10 ATM water resistance for confidence and freedom
Incabloc® shock protection for real-world wear
A watch built for stories needs to withstand them.
Digital modeling transforms thoughtful design into a fully realized watch ready for real-world wear.
Swiss Precision at Its Heart
Inside every Radiant beats the Sellita SW200 Elaboré automatic movement, meticulously fine-tuned by Swiss watchmakers.
Accuracy: ±7 to ±20 seconds/day
38-41-hour power reserve
A movement trusted by the world’s finest field watches
Timekeeping you can depend on.
Brilliance Even When Light Is Gone
Super-Luminova® BGW9 on hands & indices
Soft blue glow that preserves the minimalist aesthetic
Quick readability even in total darkness
The luminous glow of time itself. Mudita Radiant’s Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 shines with clarity, even in the darkest moments.
Because the experience of time does not end at sunset.
A Watch That Fits Your Story
A field watch should suit its wearer, not the other way around.
Mudita Radiant comes in three case sizes:
32mm — refined and elegant
37mm — traditional field watch feel
40mm — bold and modern presence
With five nature-inspired dial colors and six durable quick-release vegan straps, personalization becomes part of the adventure.
A spectrum of simplicity. Mudita Radiant is available in five timeless colorways, designed to complement every adventure and every moment.
This is your time & your Mudita Radiant should reflect the way you live it.
Designing a Future Classic
Behind every crown click, every precisely machined lug, every lume-filled numeral, is a team obsessed with detail. We believe a watch should simplify your life, not complicate it. It should remind you of where you are, not pull you into somewhere else.
Mudita Radiant is both a nod to the field watches of the past and a step toward more mindful timekeeping.
A classic, reimagined with intention.
The First Chapter Is About to Begin
The Mudita Radiant Kickstarter launches soon.
Early supporters will receive:
Up to 30% OFF A FREE extra strap for waitlist backers Early access before anyone else
Be part of the story from the very beginning. Discover Mudita Radiant on Kickstarter & get ready to wear time differently.
Begin your story with us.
Choose Mudita Radiant.
