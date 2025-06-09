What’s Next for Mudita Kompakt?

Discover Our Upcoming Software Updates

We’re excited to share with you a closer look at what’s coming next for Mudita Kompakt.

In this video, Mudita's Managing Director, Michał Stasiuk, announces the official software roadmap for the Mudita Kompakt. For a more detailed look at the complete roadmap and a full list of planned changes, we invite you to read our full post on the Mudita blog.

In recent weeks, we’ve received valuable feedback from hundreds of you. Your insights have played a direct role in shaping our product roadmap. As Michał explains in the video above, our mission is to continually improve your experience with Kompakt - based on what matters most to you.

Below, you’ll find a detailed summary of the key updates and upcoming features, so you know exactly what to expect and when. As bug fixes are our priority, every software update includes fixes for reported bugs. Whether you’ve contacted our Support team or posted on the Mudita Forum, your feedback helps us continually improve MuditaOS K.

Coming in July 2025: MuditaOS K – Version 1.2.0

Maps & Navigation

Two navigation modes have been introduced, both with voice guidance available in 8 languages: Map Navigation Mode (default) Step-by-Step Mode

The starting point is automatically set to the user's current location, ensuring a seamless navigation experience.

Users can select an intermediate and a destination point either by searching or by tapping directly on the map.

Users have the possibility to choose a maximum of 3 intermediate points.

The app will notify users if any required maps are missing for route calculation. Additionally, the file size of each map is displayed prior to download, helping users manage storage effectively.

During navigation, the map can auto-rotate to match the direction of travel, and users can easily re-center the map on their current location when needed.

Users can interact with and explore the navigation map using intuitive gestures.

Sideloading Made Easier

You asked – we listened. Starting with MuditaOS K version 1.2.0, you can install any APK via Mudita Center. You only need to update the Mudita Center app to version 3.1.0, which will also be released in July 2025. r. While we do not support third-party apps, we want to give you the freedom to customize your Kompakt responsibly. Please be cautious when sideloading and avoid sensitive or financial apps.

Launcher

Added “Previous” and “Next” navigation arrows in the Apps menu.

Updater app in the app layout is now turned off by default.

Alarm and Calendar apps are now hidden by default in the launcher, as the access to them is quicker through taping on the time or date on the main screen

Implemented screen indicator dots to improve UI navigation.

Fixed UX inconsistencies on the launcher screen.

Fixed the issue with app visibility status not updating correctly.

Fixed disappearing notification dot on quick tab switch.

Keyboard

Implemented auto-space after selecting suggested words in Notes.

Implemented auto-space after selecting suggested words in SMS.

Implemented keyboard performance and optimization improvements.

Improved suggestion generation speed.

Fixed incorrect keyboard layout for French users (AZERTY).

Enabled keyboard suggestions for third-party applications.

Changed divider for suggestions within Messages app.

The keyboard's force feedback is now consistent with the new version of the OS.

The file keyboard now contains the “Return” button for Search.

SMS

Delivery reports for text messages – you can now switch them on in the app’s settings.

Flash SMS are now automatically saved in your inbox. Previously, this type of SMS appeared directly on the screen without being saved to the inbox.

MMS message, when received but not yet downloaded, is displayed as “Attachment File” on the conversation list.

Improved scaling of received MMS images.

Improved image preview experience: Image descriptions now update correctly when swiping between sent and received images in a conversation.

Improved message deletion flow: The hardware back button now closes the confirmation dialog and deselects the message as expected.

Switched the order of the buttons appearing when deleting conversations from the conversation list and uncapitalized the letters in “Delete” information in the top bar.

Updated the name of the system folder from “Downloads” to “Download” and removed an unnecessary icon in a message appearing when saving a sent/received MMS image.

Removed a copy icon in the toolbar when long-pressing on: a received non-supported file, a message informing about manual download of MMS.

Updated the design for premium SMS

Added translations of “Sending…” status for all 7 languages

“Middle name” is no longer displayed in the contact name

Now, the send button does not become active after you input blank spaces in the input - it will become active if you input at least one character or emoji

Updated the font size for a “Failed to send!” status appearing under a message that failed to send.

Updated the Polish translation for "Enter a contact or number" label appearing when creating a new conversation (“Dodaj” was changed to “Wprowadź”).

Applied minor UI adjustments to: conversation list, top bar in a conversation view, a view displayed when there are no conversations created message input, a message appearing when trying a failed to send message, a message appearing after blocking the contact/number and returning to the conversation list (“conversation hidden”), top bar appearing when selecting a text message with a long-press.



Music player

Added a music widget to the home screen for quick access and control: You can now play, pause, skip to the next or previous track directly from the home screen.

The widget also provides options to launch the Music player app or close the widget from the home screen.

Improved song list behavior in two scenarios: When the SD card containing music files is inserted, the tracks are automatically added to the list without requiring manual selection. When the SD card is removed, a damaged file alert is displayed only once for tracks that were stored on the card.

Improved integration with the car's music control system to ensure proper functionality with the Music Player app.

Enhanced the touch area responsiveness of the mini player component.

Improved music file handling: Deleted tracks no longer appear as currently playing, ensuring accurate playback status.

Improved song list display: The song list view now loads reliably after returning from the song details screen.

Enhanced shuffle functionality: Shuffle mode is now correctly applied when starting playback from the All Songs list.

Smoothed progress bar transitions: The progress bar now updates seamlessly when switching between songs.

Improved playback screen behavior: Newly added songs are now displayed correctly when using the next or previous buttons.

Refined track playback timing: Songs now end precisely at their actual duration, providing smoother playback.

Filtered unsupported files: Songs with unsupported formats are no longer shown in the tracklist, ensuring a cleaner browsing experience.

Improved visibility of the speed control icon, next/previous track icons, and the music progress bar.

Reduced the size of the single song container.

Updated the icon displayed on the empty screen.

Removed the gray color from the scrollbar and adjusted its layout to prevent overlap with the down arrow icon.

Improved app stability: The app now remains stable when moved to the background.

Enhanced mini-player visibility: The mini-player and playback menu now appear correctly after playing music for the first time.

Improved playback screen responsiveness: The playback screen now loads smoothly when playing newly added songs.

Enhanced the visibility of metadata and the progress bar for the first song played after launching the app.

E-reader

The Mudita meditation cards have been removed from the E-reader app as a default, non-editable element.

Camera

Added a notification about the inability to use the flashlight in low battery conditions: Now, when the battery level drops below 10%, the camera app will notify you that the flashlight cannot be used for taking photos.

Improved camera flash performance when reopening the Camera app: Now, after taking a photo with flash and exiting before preview, the flash is reliably ready upon re-entry.

Improved visibility of the automatic flash mode icon.

Improved photo visibility in the gallery preview: Now, the whole photo fits in the preview.

Improved scrolling behavior in the gallery: The view now adjusts smoothly even after deleting an image.

Improved camera app stability when inserting an SD card with over 1000 images.

Improved the display of the status bar after exiting the photo preview.

Improved screenshot visibility upon re-entering the gallery: Screenshots now appear automatically without the need to manually refresh the screen.

Improved app stability when capturing screenshots of zoomed-in images or files with unsupported or corrupted formats.

Improved zoom behavior: The zoom level now remains consistent after answering a call with a zoomed image open.

Improved image preview handling after a system language change: The preview now displays correctly when re-entering the camera app after switching languages.

Improved file handling in the camera folder: The app now remains stable when encountering corrupted files during upload.

Removed the zoom option for the corrupted image preview.

Updated the design for the empty gallery view.

Calendar

Added a swiping feature to the date and time picker

Improved event title display for events lasting 90 minutes or more

Now, when adding a new event from the month view for a month which is not the current one, the 1st day of the month is initially selected

When you press enter on the keyboard when searching for an event, the keyboard will now close

The time indicator in day view is now centered when it is 30 minutes past any hour

Notification informing about reaching the event limit can now be closed by clicking outside of the notification or using a hardware back button, in addition to using the close button

Corrected the height of the error message displayed when an incorrect event end time is entered

Improved rendering of the dotted horizontal line in month view

Shortened the label for an all-day event in the French language

Improved app stability: The app now opens reliably after changing both the system language and timezone.

Enhanced screen refresh in calendar: The day view now updates correctly after adding or deleting an event.

Improved text input handling: Pasting text into the event title or notes now works correctly, even when input limits are exceeded.

Chess

Added the ability to change the difficulty level by tapping on the rectangular difficulty icons.

Removed the loading screen when opening the app for the first time, after each phone restart, and after each factory reset.

Improved game menu behavior: The menu no longer appears briefly when the app is minimized during gameplay.

Enhanced language update handling: Difficulty level translations now refresh correctly when re-entering the options screen after a system language change.

Updated text display of the “Select player color” option in the options view for the French language.

Updated text display of the “Black” option in the options view for the Spanish language.

Capitalized the first letter of the “Clear all” option on the statistics screen for the following languages: Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese.

Meditation

Enhanced user experience, specifically within the Statistics section.

Enabled meditation countdown by default.

Moved the Statistics section to the Settings menu for better accessibility.

Accessibility

Adjustable touch & hold delay.

Mono audio support & left/right channel balance control.

Haptic feedback toggle for hardware buttons and long-press actions.

Pop-up duration customization for notifications.

Use the Power Button to end calls.

Here’s a glimpse at our roadmap from September 2025 onward.

Stay Connected & Share Your Thoughts

The features outlined above are just part of what we’re working on. We’ll be maintaining an up-to-date roadmap on our website, and we’ll continue to refine it based on your feedback.

Don’t see your desired feature yet? Visit the and let us know what you'd love to see in future updates.

Thank you for being part of the Mudita community!