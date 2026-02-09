When Notifications Replace Attention in Our Relationships

Whether at the dinner table, on the couch, or lying in bed at the end of a long day, it has become almost automatic to reach for a phone. A quick check turns into a scroll. A notification interrupts a sentence mid-conversation. Attention shifts, often without anyone quite noticing when it happened.

For the person sitting across from us, however, the moment is often felt.

A growing body of research suggests that these small interruptions are not as neutral as they seem. Psychologists refer to this phenomenon as technoference, the way digital devices interfere with face-to-face interactions and shared time.

In close relationships, where responsiveness and attention are essential, the effects can quietly accumulate.

Why phones pull us in, even when it costs us closeness

Humans are wired for connection. Throughout most of our evolutionary history, survival depended on maintaining close bonds within small social groups. Trust, cooperation, and intimacy were built through responsiveness, noticing one another, and being present.

Smartphones tap directly into these same systems.

They make it easy to disclose personal information, respond quickly, and stay aware of what others are doing or feeling. The difference is scale.

Where our ancestors were attuned to a small circle of people, modern smartphones constantly cue us to respond to much larger, more distant networks.

Messages arrive from work, friends, family, and social platforms all at once. Each notification signals a potential social obligation.

Each one asks for attention.

When this happens during shared moments with a partner, attention becomes divided.

And divided attention changes how relationships feel.

The impact of divided attention on relationships

Research consistently shows that phone use around one’s partner is associated with lower relationship satisfaction and reduced emotional closeness. One study found that 86 percent of people use their phone around their partner every day, and that this behavior predicted lower relationship satisfaction and lower co-parenting quality.

When combined with overall phone use, the effects extended beyond the relationship itself, correlating with higher levels of depression and lower life satisfaction.

These findings support several well-established psychological theories.

From a displacement perspective, time and attention spent on a phone replace moments that could otherwise be spent connecting.

From a social exchange perspective, divided attention reduces the emotional rewards that come from feeling seen and valued.

From the perspective of incivility, phone use during interaction can unintentionally signal disinterest or devaluation, even when no harm is intended.

This dynamic is often described as phubbing, phone snubbing, when one person shifts attention away from their partner toward a device. Even brief moments of phubbing can leave partners feeling ignored or less important, particularly when the pattern repeats over time.

Small moments that add up

Very rarely does one notification cause conflict on its own. The issue lies in repetition.

A message that’s checked during a conversation, moves on to a scroll during shared silence, which turns into a response to someone who is not present, while the person who is, and they wait.

Each moment seems insignificant in isolation. However, added up, together, they form habits. Over time, those habits shape how connected, understood, and emotionally close a relationship feels.

More importantly, this doesn’t mean smartphones are inherently harmful. They do enable long-distance communication, emotional support, and practical coordination. Many couples rely on messaging to stay connected throughout the day.

However, the challenge arises when the same device that connects us elsewhere, consistently pulls us away from the people right in front of us.

Creating healthier boundaries with technology

Recognizing this tension, many couples attempt to set boundaries. Device-free dinners. No phones in the bedroom. Time set aside without screens.

These are GREAT. These strategies work because they protect attention & create space for uninterrupted presence. However, they can be difficult to maintain when devices are designed to be stimulating, attention-seeking, and always on.

This is where the design of technology itself matters. At Mudita, we like to call it the environment design.



A calmer approach to staying connected

A minimalist E ink phone, was created to support a more intentional relationship with communication (and technology, in general).

It keeps what people value about phones: staying in touch, coordinating daily life, and maintaining productivity. At the same time, it removes many of the elements that drive compulsive checking and constant distraction.

There are no endless feeds, no bright, attention-grabbing screens, and no notification overload.

By simplifying the phone experience, Kompakt reduces the number of small interruptions that quietly fragment shared time. It allows communication to exist without competing for attention during moments that matter.

In relationships, this shift can be extremely meaningful.

When notifications no longer dominate, attention returns more naturally to the present moment. Conversations feel less interrupted. Silence feels less restless. Time together feels more complete.

Choosing attention, one moment at a time

Smartphones don’t change relationships overnight. And reconnecting doesn’t require rejecting technology altogether.

It requires tools that respect human attention & the social bonds built upon it.

It requires tools that respect human attention & the social bonds built upon it.

More offline. More love.

Because when notifications stop replacing attention, relationships have room to grow again.