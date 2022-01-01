Andrew Keen
How to Fix the Future
Looking to the past to learn how we might change our future, demolished long-standing models of living, ruined harmonious environments and altered the business world beyond recognition.
Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Looking to the past to learn how we might change our future, demolished long-standing models of living, ruined harmonious environments and altered the business world beyond recognition.
Social networks replaced individual creativity. There were more places to express ourselves than ever before... yet no one really had anything to say.
We obsess over our emails, Instagram likes, and Facebook feeds; we binge on TV episodes and YouTube videos and we spend an average of three hours each day using our smartphones.
n this book, based on nine years of research, Dr. Fogg reveals how websites, software applications, and mobile devices can be used to change people's attitudes and behavior.
Moralizing Technology offers exactly that: an in-depth study of the ethical dilemmas and moral issues surrounding the interaction of humans and technology.
Buying groceries, tracking our health, finding a date... Few of us realize just how many oversights, biases, and downright ethical nightmares are baked inside the tech products we use every day.
Afraid of being alone, we rely on other people to give us a sense of ourselves, and our capacity for empathy and relationship suffers.
Online, we fall prey to the illusion of companionship, gathering thousands of Twitter and Facebook friends, and confusing tweets and wall posts with authentic communication.
What impact does development have on families, on our social interaction, on the world of work, on the economy, on the organization of our nation states?
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Internet addicts neglect school, workplace and social contacts. They become dangerously depressed or aggressive if they are denied access to the net. In the worst cases they commit suicide.