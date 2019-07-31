Resources
Rimma Teper, Michael Inzlicht
Meditation, mindfulness and executive control: the importance of emotional acceptance and brain-based performance monitoring. (2012)
The results of previous meditation research suggest that meditation improves executive functioning. The results of our study confirm this finding.
Bank My Cell
Smartphone Addiction Facets & Phone Usage Statistics: The Definitive Guide (2019)
Smartphone manufacturers have been criticized for the addictive nature of their devices. Both Android and now Apple have released software that will help people curb their addition and monitor usage.
Foerster, M., Henneke, A., Chetty-Mhlanga, S., Röösli, M.
Transduction of the Geomagnetic Field as Evidenced from alpha-Band Activity in the Human Brain (2019)
The results indicate that at least some modern humans transduce changes in Earth-strength magnetic fields into an active neural response.
Foerster, M., Henneke, A., Chetty-Mhlanga, S., Röösli, M.
Impact of Adolescents’ Screen Time and Nocturnal Mobile Phone-Related Awakenings on Sleep and General Health Symptoms (2019)
Results suggest a detrimental effect of screen time and mobile phone-related awakenings on sleep problems and related health symptoms.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Equipment Authorization - Measurement Procedures (Unknown)
When making measurements to demonstrate compliance with the FCC rules it is required to use the appropriate measurement methods as specified in the particular section of the FCC rules.
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) For Cell Phones: What It Means For You (2016)
There is confusion and misunderstanding about the meaning of the maximum reported SAR values for cell phones. SAR is a measure of the rate of RF energy absorption by the body from the source measured.
World Health Organization (WHO)
IARC classifies Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields as possibly carcinogenic to humans (2011)
RF EMFs were classified as a possible carcinogen by the IARC, suggesting that the low levels of radiation from mobile phones could have cancer-causing effects.
Arnetz, B., Hillert, L. et al.
The Effects of 884 MHz GSM Wireless Communication Signals on Self-reported Symptom and Sleep (EEG) (2007)
Sleep initiated an hour after exposure was found to be affected. Under the RF exposure condition, participants exhibited a longer latency to deep sleep. The amount of stage 4 sleep was also decreased.