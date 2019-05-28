bestdressed
A WEEK WITHOUT A PHONE
Ashley packs her phone away for a week while sharing 5 rules she sets for herself. She spends her time filming her experience and...thinking!
Hannah Witton, author of Doing It: Let's Talk About Sex..., spends her entire life online. One day as she leaves for vacation, turns her phone off and doesn't use it for over a week on a Greek island.
Sky documents doing a weekend-long digital-detox at with 50 other phone-free people in Ojai, California. What was the weekend like for smartphone-addicted Millenials?
Robert Spalding explains 5G networks. It does not mean faster or better phones, but rather aids in how machines communicate with one another.
A short yoga session with Tara Stiles is meant for relaxation and calming your body.
A full-length film about the effects of technology on teenagers from their perspective.
Quiet Mind Cafe shares his experience with meditation.
A binaural beats (432 hz) guided meditation for relaxation. Binaural beats involves hearing two distinct tones at once.
BOLDFISH acts as a buffer between humans and digital addiction, preventing social media sites from running.
User Defenders is a podcast by Mindful Technology creator, Liza Kindred. A meditation teacher and creator of worn technologies, Liza questions if the tech serves us, or vice versa.