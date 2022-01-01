Fresh Perspective
Social Media Is Making You Addicted and Depressed
Former Facebook associates have revealed the shocking consequences of using the social media platform. Facebook was designed to hook people using it.
Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Former Facebook associates have revealed the shocking consequences of using the social media platform. Facebook was designed to hook people using it.
A digital detox journey whereby Youtuber 'Yes Theory' decided to delete social media for 30 days. It changed their life, they have chosen to never go back to their old ways.
A video about the impact social media use and nomophobia (smartphone addiction) can have on our relationships with family, friends and most importantly, our sense of self.
Psychologist Adam Alter studies how much time screens steal from us. He shares why all those hours you spend staring at your smartphone, tablet or computer might be making you miserable.
Casey Neistat talks about his personal experiences with nomophobia, the fear of missing out (FOMO) and social media addiction in general.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
You've probably already heard that meditation is beneficial. This video talks about it from a neuroscientific perspective.