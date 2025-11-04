Complete the form below and tell us what disconnection means to you!

First Name

Email

What does the luxury of disconnection mean to you? And who would you gift your second Kompakt to if you won? (Your response doesn’t need to be long – just honest, thoughtful, and true to you.)

Your Answer

I confirm I am 18 years or older and a resident of the United States, Canada, Australia, or Europe (including the United Kingdom).