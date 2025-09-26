Warsaw, Poland – September 25, 2025 – Mudita, the mindful technology company based in Warsaw, is pleased to announce the release of software version 2.10.0 for the Mudita Harmony and Mudita Harmony 2 alarm clocks.

This update introduces the highly requested Custom Quotes feature, giving users a new way to personalize their daily routines with words that inspire, motivate, and bring joy.

With this feature, Mudita Harmony owners can add their own favorite quotations, affirmations, or reminders to the device via the Mudita Center desktop app, where additional customization settings are also available.

Whether it’s a line of poetry, a daily mantra, or a phrase that sparks positivity, Custom Quotes transform Harmony into more than an alarm clock, it becomes a personal companion for intentional living.

Why Custom Quotes Matter

Inspirational quotes have long resonated with people because they offer encouragement and motivation through concise, powerful language. They can spark new thoughts, reinforce self-confidence, and serve as daily reminders of personal values. By integrating Custom Quotes into Harmony, Mudita provides users with a mindful alternative to waking up with notifications or screens, creating space for restorative nights and intentional mornings.

Technology should not overwhelm us, it should support us in living with greater awareness and purpose. With Custom Quotes, Mudita Harmony brings a little more meaning into everyday routines, helping people wake up not only refreshed but also inspired. — Michał Kiciński, Founder of Mudita

Update Availability

The Custom Quotes feature is available now as part of the . To enjoy this functionality, users must update to the latest version of Mudita Center 3.2.10, which is also available starting today.

Head over to YouTube to see the feature in action:

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the success of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to introduce Mudita Kompakt – a phone that helps users live with purpose in an increasingly digital world.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself. To learn more, please visit our website or the dedicated Mudita Kompakt page.

