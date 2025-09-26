Mudita Kompakt was built to grow alongside its users. Guided by valuable feedback from our community, the phone's journey continues with its latest software update. This release is focused on creating a richer and more secure user experience, bringing new options for personalization and control.

Warsaw, Poland - September 25, 2025 - Mudita today begins the rollout of MuditaOS K 1.3.0, a significant update for the Mudita Kompakt. The new software delivers on key community requests, along with new security options, connectivity improvements, and critical stability fixes.

The release has been rolling out gradually, in batches. All users should receive the update by September 30, 2025.

When the update is available, users will be notified by a message at the top of the screen.

They also have the option to check for availability, by going to Settings > Software Updates on their device.

Key Features and Improvements in MuditaOS K 1.3.0

This release is a direct response to community feedback, bringing forward some of the most frequently requested functionalities and refinements:

Music Playlists : The flagship addition of this update, allowing users to organize and enjoy their music collections with greater ease.

Improved Bluetooth Device Management : A new “Previously Connected Devices” list ensures smoother reconnections and simpler device management.

Manual Network Selection : A crucial feature for travelers and users in areas with limited or unstable automatic coverage.

New Fingerprint Unlock Modes : Enhanced flexibility and security with the choice between Touch or Press then Touch unlock methods.

Passcode for Factory Reset: An important security measure to further protect personal data.

For the complete list of changes, please see the here.

Alongside this release, two additional functions are now available for when using Mudita Center, the companion desktop app:

Previewing photos from Kompakt on Center

Downloading files from Kompakt to Center

A video playlist is available to showcase these updates and improvements here:

To fully enjoy the latest functionality of , users should update to the newest version, 3.2.0.

Continuing the Journey of Mindful Technology

This release reflects our ongoing commitment to building technology that is simpler, more private, and shaped by the real needs of our community,” said Michał Kiciński, founder of Mudita. “With every update, we aim to refine the Mudita Kompakt experience and bring even more value to our users who choose mindful technology over distraction.

MuditaOS K 1.3.0 continues Mudita’s mission of long-term support and transparency, ensuring that Kompakt grows with its community while staying true to its core values of simplicity, privacy, and intentional living.

For more details and the full list of changes, please read the .

About Mudita

Mudita is a forward-thinking technology company based in Warsaw, Poland, dedicated to creating mindful tech products that promote a healthier, more intentional lifestyle. Our international team of engineers, designers, and researchers is passionate about developing products that respect users’ privacy while encouraging mindfulness and simplicity. Following the release of our minimalist phone, Mudita Pure, and our mindful alarm clocks, Mudita Harmony and Mudita Bell, we’re excited to continue shaping the future of digital well-being with Mudita Kompakt.

Join us on this journey and experience mindful technology for yourself.

To learn more, visit or and follow us on social media .