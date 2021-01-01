Mudita Pure is available in Community pre-sale. Order now!

Mudita Center

One desktop app for all Mudita devices

Mudita Center allows you to expand and update the features of Mudita Pure, while using your computer. Update MuditaOS, synchronize calendar and contacts, upload audio, use Pure as a mobile hotspot.

An extension of MuditaOS

Mudita Center is privacy-focused - it will not store nor share any contact details or any other data with Mudita nor any third parties. It is also open-sourced for transparency and available for all three major operating systems - Windows, macOS, and Linux.

What you can do using Mudita Center

Update MuditaOS

Upload and manage audio on Pure

Export notes and voice memos

Create longer messages and notes

Use Pure as a mobile hotspot

Synchronize calendar

Download Mudita Center

Download the latest version of Mudita Center for your operating system.

