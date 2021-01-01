Mudita Center is privacy-focused - it will not store nor share any contact details or any other data with Mudita nor any third parties. It is also open-sourced for transparency and available for all three major operating systems - Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Mudita Center
One desktop app for all Mudita devices
Mudita Center allows you to expand and update the features of Mudita Pure, while using your computer. Update MuditaOS, synchronize calendar and contacts, upload audio, use Pure as a mobile hotspot.
An extension of MuditaOS
