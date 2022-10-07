10 Simple Steps to a PERFECT Wellness Routine

At Mudita, we love the idea of having a wellness routine. It feels like you're taking care of yourself in every way, including your mind and body. A wellness routine has many parts to it — some which may surprise you! In this article, we'll walk you through an easy daily wellness routine and share some tips on how to make more time for self-care.

Start with Sleep

Sleep is the foundation for everything else in wellness. It's not just about the time you spend sleeping; it's about how well you sleep, and how much sleep is enough for your body to function optimally.

If you've been feeling like your health is taking a backseat to work and other responsibilities, consider making sleep a priority by following these steps:

Ditch the smartphone alarm & replace it with a traditional alarm clock, like or .

Set a consistent sleep schedule with regular sleep and wake-up times

Set a bedtime reminder. This will help ensure that you're getting enough hours of sleep each night.

Meditate Daily

Meditation is a great way to relieve stress, improve your focus, and generally make you more relaxed. There are many different types of meditation, but all of them involve focusing on one thing for a certain period of time. Meditation can be done anywhere, at any time and only takes 5 minutes to get started!

Some people like guided meditations because they provide instructions throughout the process (e.g., “take deep breaths”). Others prefer silent meditation where they don't have anything guiding or distracting them from their thoughts during the experience.

The most important part about meditating is getting into the habit of doing it every day so that you start seeing results quickly! I recommend starting with 2-3 minutes per day until you feel comfortable progressing up to 10-15 minutes a day later down the road when things get easier for you. It's also important to note that meditation doesn't have to be done sitting down. You can do it while walking, jogging or even while you’re sitting in bed!

Try aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is the use of essential oils to promote relaxation, reduce stress and improve sleep. Essential oils can be used in a variety of ways including diffusing them into the air with a diffuser, applying them topically by adding them to your lotion or putting them on skin directly, or inhaling them through an oil burner.

There are many different types of essential oils available on the market. Some have strong scents while others have milder scents that are more subtle. Some people prefer using essential oils that are derived from plants such as lavender or eucalyptus while others may prefer mixed compounds.

Practice self-care

The next step in your wellness routine is to practice self-care. Self-care is an important part of the wellness equation, but it's more than just a nice thing to do for yourself; it's also an act of love and respect.

Self-care is not selfish—it doesn't mean that you're only thinking about yourself when you practice self-care. It means that you are taking time out of your day to care for yourself as well as others around you. You deserve to be treated with kindness, love and compassion just like everyone else does!

Practicing self-care will help strengthen your relationships with those around you because they'll see how much better it makes them feel when they know that their loved ones are taking time for themselves (and ultimately becoming more kind toward others). Plus, by showing others how important YOU are by taking care of YOURSELF first can inspire them to do the same!

Stay in contact with the ones closest to you

In order to feel good, we need to make sure that our social circles are healthy and connected. It’s important for us to stay in contact with family members and friends who care about us, as well as our spouse or partner. If possible, try spending time with loved ones on a regular basis (and invite them over for dinner). If you can’t do this, then make sure that you call them at least once every few weeks, so they know how much they mean to you! Staying in touch with family members who live far away is even more important.

Add low-impact movement to your day

When it comes to exercising, the key is to find something that works for you. Your routine should be low-impact and easy on your joints (and muscles), so that you're able to work out more consistently. The more often you move, the better off your body will be.

Here are some ideas:

Walking

Yoga

Swimming

Cycling

Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet

A healthy, well-balanced diet is essential for optimal health. The key is to eat a variety of foods so you can get all the nutrients your body needs. To ensure a well-balanced diet, try to include:

Protein in every meal and snack (for example: lean meats, legumes, eggs).

Fiber with each meal (for example: whole grains and beans).

Vegetables with each meal (for example: broccoli, carrots).

Fruits with each meal or snack if possible.

Avoid processed foods as much as possible; they don't contain many nutrients and can be high in sugar or fat. Instead choose fresh fruits and vegetables whenever possible; they tend to have more vitamins than other types of food items.

Reduce stress

Stress is a part of life. It's not possible to avoid it entirely, but you can manage it effectively. Stress can be useful in limited circumstances—it can help us accomplish tasks, meet deadlines and achieve goals. However, stress can definitely have a negative impact on your health and overall well-being if you experience too much of it over the long term.

Here are some ways to reduce stress:

Make time for rest & relaxation on a regular basis

Spend time with loved ones

Take breaks from technology (phones, TV screens) regularly

Wrap up your day with a bedtime ritual

Releasing tension and stress at the end of the day is an important part of a healthy routine. It can help you sleep better, and it keeps your mind clear so that you’re ready to tackle tomorrow with fresh energy. Here are some ways to wind down:

Take five minutes at night before bed to write in your journal about what happened today, what worked well and what you might want to change tomorrow. This can help you see things more clearly so that when morning comes around, all those decisions will be easy ones because they're already on paper!

Make sure that all electronics are off for at least 30 minutes before going to sleep (and if possible, use one of those filters on your phone). This allows time for your brain's “default mode network”—or thinking center—to relax into the night cycle without distractions from technology keeping it awake longer than it should be. Without this step in place, getting up early would become harder than ever!

Drink more water

You may not realize it, but water is essential for many bodily functions. It flushes out toxins and helps maintain blood pressure, as well as supporting many other processes that keep us healthy.

Here are some ways you can ensure you’re drinking enough water every day:

Drink before, during and after exercise

Drink water regularly throughout the day

Drink when you feel hungry (not only when you are thirsty!)

A wellness routine is more than just diet and exercise

Remember, your wellness routine is about more than exercise and diet. It’s about taking care of yourself in all ways — inside and out. It may feel overwhelming at first, but with these 10 steps, you can get started on the right foot to a happier and healthier life.

