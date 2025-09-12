Mudita Kompakt & Mindful Tech Shine at IFA Berlin 2025

When the doors of IFA Berlin 2025 opened on September 5th, the city became the center of the technology world. Over five days, until September 9th, industry leaders, policymakers, visionaries, and curious visitors alike gathered to see what’s next in consumer electronics.

A hundred years ago, IFA began (rather immodestly) as Internationale FunkAusstellung Berlin, which translates to "Berlin International Radio Exhibition" in English.

Since then, it has transformed into Europe’s counterpart to CES: a trade fair where groundbreaking innovations are unveiled, and where technology’s role in society is continuously reimagined.

Unlike CES, however, IFA is open to the public, allowing not only professionals but also everyday enthusiasts to experience tomorrow’s technology today.

Mudita at IFA: Technology With a Different Energy

At this year’s fair, Mudita showcased our full range of products:

Mudita Kompakt , our flagship minimalist, E ink phone designed to reduce distractions and support digital well-being. Michal Stasiuk, Managing Director of Mudita

Mudita Bell and Mudita Harmony , our mindful alarm clocks that encourage healthier sleep habits.

Mudita Moment, Mudita Moment NR, and Mudita Element, our automatic watches that remind us that time should be savored, not rushed.

Mudita Harmony 2 at IFA Berlin 2025

While much of IFA dazzled with AR glasses, smart fitness solutions, and AI-powered everything, our booth offered something very different.

Visitors told us they felt an immediate sense of calm. Some even described it as refreshing to see technology that doesn’t scream for attention.

Whether they were global distributors, regional retailers, or curious individuals, they all echoed the same thought: Mudita offers a needed alternative in today’s oversaturated tech space.

Mudita Team at IFA Berlin 2025

Ready for Tech That Calms

This year’s IFA made one thing clear: while innovation often chases the brightest, biggest, and loudest, many people are craving something else entirely.

As IFA CEO Leif Lindner put it:

I think we’ll continue to see technology move in a more human direction. They’re being designed to fit into how people already live, rather than asking people to adapt to the technology.

This vision is exactly where fits in. We design products that respect boundaries, encourage mindful use, and support healthier habits. Technology should integrate seamlessly into life, but not take over your life.

Many of the conversations at our booth reflected a growing fatigue with excessive tech. Visitors spoke of digital fatigue, technostress, and the pressure of always being online.

To counter this, people are actively seeking out tools and routines that help them reconnect offline, whether that means setting screen time limits, embracing intentional downtime, or adopting minimalist tech like .

Not a “Dumbphone,” But Something More

Some are calling 2025 “the year of the dumbphone”, as more people push back against hyperconnected devices. However, isn’t a dumbphone. It’s something more refined: a minimalist E ink phone.

provides the essentials while encouraging a healthier, more intentional relationship with technology.

Mudita Kompakt & Mindful Tech Took the Spotlight at IFA Berlin 2025

Looking Ahead

Our time at IFA Berlin 2025 left us both inspired and energized. The enthusiastic response to and our broader product line reaffirmed what we’ve always believed: people are ready for tech that calms.

We can’t wait to see how this momentum grows into 2026 and beyond.

For now, we’re grateful for the conversations, the connections, and the validation that our mission, to create technology that serves well-being, is more relevant than ever.