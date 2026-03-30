MuditaOS K 1.5.0 Update: reliability comes first
MuditaOS K 1.5.0 Update: reliability comes first
Keeping our release commitments matters to us, because we know they matter to you. You should be able to rely on what we announce.
At the same time, our responsibility doesn’t end with a date – it’s to deliver software that simply works, consistently and reliably. During final testing of MuditaOS K 1.5.0, we discovered an unexpected issue, and identifying its root cause is taking longer than we initially anticipated.
So while we’re slightly extending the timeline, we’re doing it for one reason only: to make sure the update you receive is stable and dependable in everyday use.
At this point, we’re not yet able to share a new, specific release date. One thing is certain, though: we won’t release the update until it’s stable and reliable.
We’ll do everything we can to deliver MuditaOS K 1.5.0 as soon as possible - in a polished, stable form. Expect an update on our progress within a week.
And here’s the good news: the scope of improvements has already grown far beyond what we originally promised. There are quite a few surprises waiting for you in this release.
We believe that once it’s in your hands, you'll appreciate the result! Thank you for your trust and continued support.
Related stories
Discover What’s New in Mudita Kompakt OS K 1.3.0
MuditaOS K 1.3.0 adds music playlists, manual network selection, better security, SMS stability & photo preview/ downloading in Mudita Center.
Another Mudita Kompakt sneak peek: The RETURN of the Jack
Another exciting sneak peek of Mudita Kompakt! Join us in embracing a simpler, minimalist lifestyle.
October Mudita Pure Production & Development update
We're back with another exciting update. We're almost at the finish line!
Jeśli chcesz otrzymywać najlepsze historie z naszego bloga, bądź na bieżąco z naszymi postępami i otrzymuj powiadomienia o premierach naszych produktów i specjalnych zniżkach.