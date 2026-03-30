MuditaOS K 1.5.0 Update: reliability comes first

Keeping our release commitments matters to us, because we know they matter to you. You should be able to rely on what we announce.

At the same time, our responsibility doesn’t end with a date – it’s to deliver software that simply works, consistently and reliably. During final testing of MuditaOS K 1.5.0, we discovered an unexpected issue, and identifying its root cause is taking longer than we initially anticipated.

So while we’re slightly extending the timeline, we’re doing it for one reason only: to make sure the update you receive is stable and dependable in everyday use.

At this point, we’re not yet able to share a new, specific release date. One thing is certain, though: we won’t release the update until it’s stable and reliable.

We’ll do everything we can to deliver MuditaOS K 1.5.0 as soon as possible - in a polished, stable form. Expect an update on our progress within a week.

And here’s the good news: the scope of improvements has already grown far beyond what we originally promised. There are quite a few surprises waiting for you in this release.

We believe that once it’s in your hands, you'll appreciate the result! Thank you for your trust and continued support.