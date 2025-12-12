Mudita Radiant, Now Available in Regular Sale

The waiting period is over.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign and a pre-order phase, is now available in regular sale. This means no reservations, no waiting lists, and no extended timelines. If you have been considering Radiant, now is the moment.

Orders placed now ship with standard delivery times:

European Union: 1–3 working days

Outside the EU: 5–7 working days

Every purchase is also covered by our 14-day money-back guarantee, so you can experience with complete peace of mind.

A Swiss Automatic Watch Built to Last

is a Swiss Made automatic field watch created for people who value clarity, durability, and thoughtful design. It is not designed to compete for attention. It is designed to accompany you through everyday life.

Each watch is hand-assembled in Switzerland in collaboration with Chrono AG in Solothurn, a respected watchmaker with decades of experience in Swiss horology.

Every Mudita Radiant is carefully tested to meet strict standards for accuracy, reliability, and long-term performance.

At its heart beats the Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré movement, known for its robustness and dependable precision. With a power reserve of approximately 38 to 41 hours, Radiant keeps time smoothly and consistently, even when life slows down.

Clarity, Day and Night

A field watch should never make you guess the time. That principle guided every design decision behind Mudita Radiant.

The dial features full 12-digit clarity and our custom Mudita font, developed for effortless readability. There is no visible logo on the dial, allowing your attention to rest solely on the time itself. A small engraved lotus on the crown serves as a subtle signature, felt rather than seen.

The luminous glow of time itself. Mudita Radiant’s Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 shines with clarity, even in the darkest moments.

For low-light conditions, Mudita Radiant uses Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 on the hands and indices. The glow is crisp, neutral, and easy on the eyes, offering excellent legibility without distraction.

A sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating protects the dial, ensuring clarity in bright sunlight and challenging lighting alike.

Designed for Real Life

Mudita Radiant is made to be worn, not stored away.

The brushed 316L stainless steel case resists corrosion and naturally hides minor signs of wear. A crown guard and Incabloc shock protection add durability for everyday use, while 10 ATM water resistance makes the watch ready for rain, splashes, and outdoor moments.

Radiant is available in three case sizes, 32 mm, 37 mm, and 40 mm, so it sits comfortably on a wide range of wrists. With five nature-inspired dial colors and six quick-release vegan straps, it adapts easily to your style and your day.

Swap straps in seconds. Wear it your way.

Now Shipping Without Delay

With the move to regular sale, is ready to ship immediately.

There is no longer a need to wait for a production window or pre-order batch. Your watch is prepared, inspected, and shipped according to standard delivery timelines:

EU: 1–3 working days

Non-EU: 5–7 working days

If for any reason Radiant is not the right fit, our 14-day money-back guarantee ensures a simple and transparent return process.

A Watch That Respects Your Time

was created for those who prefer presence over pace. It is a reminder that time is not something to rush through, but something to experience fully.

Now available in regular sale, is ready to join you without delay.

Discover a lot more about on our blog and find out why you should make time your own.