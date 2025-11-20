The Mudita Radiant Story: Kickstarter Finished & Pre-Orders Begin

Our Kickstarter journey has officially wrapped, and we could not be more grateful. The support, enthusiasm, and belief in exceeded our expectations and helped bring this mindful timepiece to life. What started as a shared vision between our team and our community has now grown into something tangible and ready for its next step.

Today, we are excited to open pre-orders directly on our website.

A Kickstarter Journey That Shone Bright

From the very beginning, resonated with people looking for something different. Not louder or flashier, but calmer, intentional, and built with care.

During the campaign, the watch was recognized as a “Project We Love” by the Kickstarter team, a distinction reserved for creative and beautifully crafted ideas that stand out.

This recognition, paired with the incredible response from backers, helped Mudita Radiant reach its funding goal within the first TWO hours of launch.

That early momentum set the tone for the entire campaign and confirmed something meaningful: People want products that are made to last.

They want design that respects presence. They are looking for quality timepieces that feel like companions, rather than just accessories.

We are honored that became one of those rare projects that speaks to these values.

What Makes Mudita Radiant Special

was created for individuals who value clarity, craftsmanship, and quiet precision. It’s a Swiss automatic field watch designed to feel dependable in every moment, whether you are on a hiking trail, at work, or simply enjoying a calm morning at home.

brings together:

The Sellita SW200-1 Elaboré movement , a hallmark of Swiss watchmaking quality with a precision rating of ±7 to ±20 seconds per day.

Sapphire crystal glass with anti-reflective coating , ensuring clarity in any light.

Brushed 316L stainless steel , chosen for its durability and timeless character.

A crown guard and Incabloc® shock protection , offering real-world resilience.

Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9 , providing exceptional readability after dark.

Three carefully chosen case sizes , so the watch fits a wide range of wrists naturally.

Five dial options and six quick-release vegan straps, giving you the freedom to adapt Radiant to your style and your day.

Every detail serves a purpose.

Nothing is decorative for the sake of decoration.

Mudita Radiant was designed to guide your attention to what truly matters: time itself.

Crafted in Switzerland with Chrono AG

Mudita Radiant is manufactured in partnership with Chrono AG in Solothurn, Switzerland, a renowned watchmaker with more than forty years of experience. Since 1981, Chrono AG has been producing and designing Swiss Made watches with a deep commitment to precision, durability, and traditional craftsmanship.

Their headquarters sit inside a historic building constructed in 1915–1916 by Stadler-Bouché, a watchmaker whose workshop later became one of Switzerland’s first watchmaking schools. It is a place shaped by horological heritage, making it a fitting home for continuing the legacy of Swiss mechanical excellence.

Each is assembled by hand in Switzerland and tested to rigorous standards to ensure accuracy, reliability, and lasting quality. From movement regulation to final inspection, every stage reflects the care and expertise that define Swiss watchmaking.

What Happens Now

With the Kickstarter phase complete, we are transitioning fully into the pre-order stage. This allows anyone who missed the campaign to secure their ahead of the first production run.

Pre-orders are now open on our website, where you can explore the sizes, dial colors, and strap combinations at your own pace.

For our backers, the fulfillment is well underway, and we remain on track to deliver your watches this year, just in time for the holidays.

Your trust made this project possible, and we will keep you updated as we move through each phase.

Begin Your Mudita Radiant Story

At , we believe a watch is more than just a way to check the time. It’s a companion for your days, a reminder to pause, and a quiet invitation to stay connected to what matters most.

The Mudita Radiant story now enters a new chapter, and we invite you to be part of it.

Pre-orders are now open on our website.

Join us and begin your story with & enjoy a 15% discount on your pre-order of Mudita Radiant.