Mudita Pure Shipping Update- More devices are on the way!

We have some good news for you!

We are aware that many of you are frustrated with the tempo of the production and we want you to know that we are doing everything we can to speed up the manufacturing of the devices as fast as possible.

As we communicated several times, since the production started, we have implemented several improvements which were designed to result in an increased pace of production and better quality of the manufactured devices.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, we have not been able to increase the level of production to our and, most importantly, your satisfaction. Currently, we are quality checking every phone in-house, at our offices Warsaw, in order to make sure the production reached is at the expected quality level. As you know, we had to replace a substantial number of phones which were shipped in December because of the navigation button issue.

We also started manufacturing, and subsequently shipping the pebble gray Mudita Pure.

Even though our production partner is a big international company with many well-known customers, they are still having trouble increasing the pace of production while maintaining the quality we expect from them.

The batches shipped have been smaller than we anticipated, with only 34% of the phones produced last week passing our quality control check. As you can imagine, this is a serious issue for us because we want to ensure that all our Backers receive their as soon as possible.

To solve this problem we have decided to take the following steps:

Starting on Monday, the Mudita team will work directly out of the factory in order to make sure all the steps are done according to the required process and expected quality standards are being followed.

Alternatively, we are also in discussions with other factories and as a backup, we are considering moving production to their facilities.

At the same time, we are exploring the possibility of setting up our own production line in order to accelerate the manufacturing process. If it comes down to it, we are prepared to set up an internal in-house production line.

We hope that our week-long visit, which starts on Monday, Feb 28th, will bring satisfying results and implementation of the above scenarios won’t be necessary. However, we will be able to give you more information next week.

We are optimistic that this new, more proactive, approach will have a positive impact on the production timeline and significantly increase the number of devices which we can ship out every week.

To all the backers who have received their Mudita Pure, consider joining The Mudita forum ( ) and sharing your first impressions of Mudita Pure with the Mudita Community and giving us some feedback about what you like and don’t like. It’s also a place where we exchange ideas & discuss product options and additional features. There are a few reviews on there already. Join the conversation & let us know what you think.

Additionally, we would like to let you know about some software updates and additional features which we are working on implementing.

In the beginning of March, we plan on releasing a new MuditaOS software update which will include the following improvements:

Some fixes which will improve the battery life (especially in the idle state)

Improvement of call stability and quality

We plan on releasing regular software updates in the coming months in order to address various issues which were reported to us through user feedback.

That’s why we encourage all our backers to join the Mudita Community on our forum and share your thoughts about Mudita Pure.