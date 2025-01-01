Mudita Radiant
A Swiss Made field watch with exceptional legibility for everyday comfort. Durable enough to accompany your everyday adventures. Available in 3 sizes to perfectly fit your wrist.
A field watch for every story.
Radiant’s Colors and Sizes
Radiant Collection has 5 dial colors, 6 straps colors and 3 sizes.
Sand Beige
Charcoal Black
Baltic Blue
Natural White + Pebble Grey Strap
Moss Green
Natural White + Natural White Strap
Made to fit every wrist
The compact model is a rare find among automatic watches, and one of the smallest field watches available. It is perfect for slimmer wrists and for those who appreciate understated timepieces. The medium size offers a balanced, truly unisex fit. Meanwhile, the large size adds presence without excess bulk. All three are comfortable, functional, and designed to fit every wrist beautifully.
32 mm
37 mm
40 mm
Frequently Asked Questions
Browse answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mudita Radiant.
What is an automatic watch and how does it work?
Mudita Radiant is an automatic watch: a type of a mechanical watch that winds itself automatically, powered by the natural motion of your wrist.
As you move, a weighted rotor inside the watch spins, transferring kinetic energy to the mainspring. This spring stores the energy and releases it slowly to power the watch, completely eliminating the need for a battery. It's a marvel of micro-engineering that keeps time through your daily activities.
Does Mudita Radiant need a battery?
No, it does not. Automatic watches are powered by the mechanical energy generated from the wrist’s movement when they’re worn.
This is one of their most significant and appealing advantages, offering a sustainable and traditional approach to timekeeping without reliance on electronic components.
How do I set the time for the first time on my Radiant?
To correctly set the time for the first time, please pull the crown out to the proper position. Having done that, set the time by moving the hands clockwise, then push the crown all the way back in.
Is Mudita Radiant water resistant? Can I swim with it?
Mudita Radiant features 10ATM water resistance and a crown guard for added protection. This means it is ready for rain, splashes, and an occasional swim.
Can I change my Radiant’s strap myself? What is the strap’s width?
Yes, you can: Radiant’s straps feature a quick-release system, making them very easy to change on your own, without any additional tools. You will need to use a strap with the correct width for your watch model. The 32 mm model uses an 18 mm strap, while the larger ones - 37 mm and 40 mm - use 20 mm straps.