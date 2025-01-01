Mudita Radiant is live on Kickstarter. Back now with the highest discount - up to 30%!

    Mudita Radiant

    A Swiss Made field watch with exceptional legibility for everyday comfort. Durable enough to accompany your everyday adventures. Available in 3 sizes to perfectly fit your wrist. 

    Introducing Mudita Radiant

    A field watch for every story.

    Exceptionally legible, day and night

    A custom Mudita font and full 12-digit layout make it easy to read the time at a glance, while a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial and reduces glare with an anti-reflective layer.

    Built to last with durable components

    Crafted from brushed surgical-grade 316L stainless steel, Radiant resists corrosion and hides small marks from everyday wear. With 10 ATM water resistance and a crown guard for added protection, it is ready for rain, splashes, and an occasional swim.

    Swiss precision with Sellita SW 200 Elaboré

    Each Radiant is crafted and hand-assembled in Switzerland in collaboration with Solothurn-based Chrono AG, an acclaimed Swiss watchmaker. Every watch undergoes meticulous testing to earn the Swiss Made designation.

    Always readable 24/7 with Super-Luminova® BG W9

    The hands and hour markers are coated with Swiss Super-LumiNova® BGW9, one of the brightest luminescent materials available. It was chosen for its clear glow that allows to read time effortlessly, even in complete darkness.

    Radiant’s Colors and Sizes

    Radiant Collection has 5 dial colors, 6 straps colors and 3 sizes.


    • Sand Beige

    • Charcoal Black

    • Baltic Blue

    • Natural White + Pebble Grey Strap

    • Moss Green

    • Natural White + Natural White Strap

    Brand recognized with international design awards

    Made to fit every wrist

    The compact model is a rare find among automatic watches, and one of the smallest field watches available. It is perfect for slimmer wrists and for those who appreciate understated timepieces. The medium size offers a balanced, truly unisex fit. Meanwhile, the large size adds presence without excess bulk. All three are comfortable, functional, and designed to fit every wrist beautifully.

  • 32 mm

  • 37 mm

  • 40 mm

    Mudita Radiant is a unisex watch designed to fit comfortably on any wrist, available in three case sizes (32 mm, 37 mm, and 40 mm) and five nature-inspired dial colors: Natural White, Sand Beige, Moss Green, Baltic Blue, and Charcoal Black.

    Why We Created Mudita Radiant

    Most automatic watches are either too bulky for everyday wear or too delicate for adventure. Finding one that combines durability, clarity, and timeless design isn’t easy.

    We wanted to create a watch that is both tough enough for everyday adventures and refined enough for the quiet moments in between. One that comes in multiple sizes to fit your wrist, adapts to different styles, and offers true Swiss precision.

    Mudita Radiant is exactly that: a Swiss Made field watch designed to accompany you wherever your everyday adventures take you.

    Swiss Manufacturing Process

    Mudita Radiant is manufactured with Chrono AG in Solothurn, Switzerland, a renowned watchmaker with decades of expertise. Since 1981, Chrono AG has been producing and designing Swiss Made watches with a commitment to precision and craftsmanship.

    The company’s headquarters are located in a historic building constructed in 1915–1916 by watchmaker Stadler-Bouché, later home to one of Switzerland’s first watchmaking schools, a fitting place to continue a legacy of horological excellence.

    Each Radiant is assembled by hand in Switzerland and tested to rigorous standards to ensure reliability, accuracy, and lasting quality.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Browse answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mudita Radiant.

  • What is an automatic watch and how does it work?

    Mudita Radiant is an automatic watch: a type of a mechanical watch that winds itself automatically, powered by the natural motion of your wrist. 

    As you move, a weighted rotor inside the watch spins, transferring kinetic energy to the mainspring. This spring stores the energy and releases it slowly to power the watch, completely eliminating the need for a battery. It's a marvel of micro-engineering that keeps time through your daily activities.

  • Does Mudita Radiant need a battery?

    No, it does not. Automatic watches are powered by the mechanical energy generated from the wrist’s movement when they’re worn. 

    This is one of their most significant and appealing advantages, offering a sustainable and traditional approach to timekeeping without reliance on electronic components.

  • How do I set the time for the first time on my Radiant?

    To correctly set the time for the first time, please pull the crown out to the proper position. Having done that, set the time by moving the hands clockwise, then push the crown all the way back in.

  • Is Mudita Radiant water resistant? Can I swim with it?

    Mudita Radiant features 10ATM water resistance and a crown guard for added protection.  This means it is ready for rain, splashes, and an occasional swim.

  • Can I change my Radiant’s strap myself? What is the strap’s width?

    Yes, you can: Radiant’s straps feature a quick-release system, making them very easy to change on your own, without any additional tools. You will need to use a strap with the correct width for your watch model.  The 32 mm model uses an 18 mm strap, while the larger ones - 37 mm and 40 mm - use 20 mm straps.