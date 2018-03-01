Resources
Jaco J. Hamman
3 reasons why we are addicted to smartphones
Jaco Hamman, author of Growing Down: Theology and Human Nature in the Virtual Age, argues why smartphones make us feel good. What's missing is the human touch, actually interacting with people.
Robbie Gonzalez
The Research Behind Google's New Tools for Digital Well-Being
Google's tools for digital well-being begin with awareness. The next step, taking action, depends on each user.
Catherine Price
The Real Cost of Phone Addiction
Our phones, social media and ad-based apps have trained us to be Pavlov's famous dog. Now, it is time to change our relationship with technology.
Tristan Harris
How Technology is Hijacking Your Mind — from a Magician and Google Design Ethicist
Former Design Ethicist at Google, Tristan Harris explains how human psychology focuses on positives instead of negatives.
Kristen Duke, Adrian Ward, Ayelet Gneezy, Maarten Bos
Having Your Smartphone Nearby Takes a Toll on Your Thinking
University of Chicago study demonstrates individuals who placed their phones in another room had better mental and cognitive power than those who kept their smartphones nearby.
Noah Kulwin
I Fundamentally Believe That My Time at Reddit Made the World a Worse Place
Dan McComas, former senior vice-president for product of Reddit, speaks out on the creation of Reddit.
James Bridle
Something is wrong on the internet
People who had access to the internet from a young age agree it had a positive influence on their identities. Yet today, they find themselves at odds with giving the same privilege to their children.
Haley Sweetland Edwards
You're Addicted to Your Smartphone. This Company Thinks It Can Change That
Started out of a one-car garage near Venice Beach, Boundless Mind is attempting to disrupt the addiction to technology in America.
John Herrman
Shitphone: A Love Story
Humans like things and tech to work. Buying Appy and Samsung, we miss the joys and wisdom of buying unknown brands. Bonus features include patience and mindfulness.
K. Thor Jensen, Jason Cohen
11 Reasons to Stop Looking at Your Smartphone
With great power comes great responsibility. Scientists are starting to learn that spending time staring at our phones is actually doing damage to our physical, social, mental, and intellectual lives.