Clint Carter
Tech Titans Dish Advice About Phone Addiction
From quitting cold turkey to taking week-long breaks, tips on how to quit smartphone and social media addiction from top names in the tech world.
Smartphones caught on to everyday life faster than any other technology. Apple and Google offering to cure smartphone addiction have left people wondering why.
A paradox in Origin's research finds 71% of Generation Z saying social media has positive effects on their friendships, but 72% say their peers are too distracted by social media.
In 2019, Hill Holliday's in-house research arm, Origin, has published survey results providing a closer look at Generation Z.
Phones offer engaging content. It is social pressure to reply and interacting as quickly as possible.
Are you mildly or severely addicted to technology? Recognize and follow 4 steps to be more mindful.
iPhone's original designer speaks about what prototype users noted and early signs of possible over use.
Parents often feel pressure to constantly interact and educate children. Some say the key is moderation between 'me time' and 'we time'.
According to a report by Bambu, 70% of people use social media at work, while 90% think it negatively impacts their productivity. Embracing time spent on social media can help your companies image.
David Greenfield, Ph.D., speaks about virtual addictions and offers tips for mindful technological consumption.