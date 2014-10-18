AJ Jones
Why the Digital Detox Should Die
Set boundaries and stick to them to avoid being using by technology. Following your boundaries daily is far better than doing a digital detox once in a blue moon.
Check out all our mindful products in the Mudita Store. Check now.
We continuously hand-pick the most valuable resources on technology and how it influences us.
Leave comments and suggest new assets to add to our library.
Set boundaries and stick to them to avoid being using by technology. Following your boundaries daily is far better than doing a digital detox once in a blue moon.
A go-to guide for beginners interested in learning the basics of meditation. Learn about the difference between mindfulness vs. meditation or how scientists study the complex phenomenon of meditation.
By using the internet, we have programmed our brains to quickly find facts instead of remembering facts. In essence, we forget the initial purpose of the brain.
Becoming a digital minimalist isn't hard. When you interact with technology, make sure it brings you value and joy. Meanwhile, limit apps that hinder your productivity.
In a new report, WHO released official recommendations for children under 5 years of age.
WHO published its first guidelines for children five and under. The key take-away is good screen time and physical activity balance.
The World Health Organization provides an in depth look at the need for physical inactivity in children age five and under.
One of the largest conducted experiments on the health effects of mobile phone radiation, omitted from the largest news sites in Europe and the US, finds a link between cancer and mobile radiation.
Send your ideas, articles, books, or people you think should be featured here
Information blackouts vs. social media blackouts: a Sri Lanken approach to the controversial topic.