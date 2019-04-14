Resources
Catherine Price
Putting Down Your Phone May Help You Live Longer
Smartphone overuse interferes with a number of aspects of our life. New research shows that cortisol, a stress-based hormone, may have more to due with longevity than previously thought.
Amelia Hill
Children struggle to hold pencils due to too much tech, doctors say
Overuse of technology by children prevents proper developement of finger muscles and dexterity.
Telegraph
Employees waste 759 hours each year due to workplace distractions
Think Money found that as much as one third of workers are distracted at work up to three hours a day of 2,000 people surveyed. Only half of those surveyed work productively for over six hours.
Adam Waytz
Leisure is Our Killer App
Humans have the edge against the advancing technologies taking over jobs. The question is, are we aware of it?
Brett Molina
Stop putting your babies and toddlers in front of screens, WHO advises
The World Health Organization published recommendations regarding physical activity and screen time for children under five years.
Zeynep Tufekci
Think You're Discreet Online? Think Again
Privacy isn't a one-person task anymore. An investigative article dives into privacy and what is required in order to be discreet online.
Charles Hymas, Mike Wright
Social media firms barred from using 'addictive' features to keep children online in new legal code
Data watchdog, Elizabeth Denham, calls for tech firms to avoid using endless scrolling, reward loops, ending encouragement for children to spend hours online.
CBS News
After several childhood cancer cases at one school, parents question radiation from cell tower
Parents question the placement of a Sprint tower near an elementary school operating 100 times lower than the legal limit.
Scientific American
Scientists Study Nomophobia: Fear of Being without a Mobile Phone
Scientists from Iowa State University take a look at undergraduate's dependence on smartphones and the effects of nomophobia on transactive memory.
Manya Koetse
‘Sharenting’ on Chinese Social Media: When Parents Are Posting Too Many Baby Pics on WeChat
Young children are often cooed at on social media, but what happens once they come of age to a digital network full of their intimate accomplishments, photos and stories?