What Happened When I Made My Students Turn Off Their Phones
An informal experiment based on undergraduates' reactions to using a YONDR phone pouch. Fewer and shorter bathroom trip ensued,
US smartphone users touch their phones on average 2,617 times per day. Research firm Dscout argues that this should not be considered normal.
Metro UK compares screens to digital heroin for kids. Habyts.com shows five signs that your child may be in danger.
Don't feel guilty: the argument surrounding parental phone use and children's phone use is not equal. Children play more games, adults, on the other hand, work more.
Big technology companies offering products to use your phone less is a natural occurance, just as car manufacturers added seat belts to automobiles.
Researchers look at data from the 1930s until 2019 to conclude: teens today are less swayed over the allure of independence.
The ROI, or return on investment, of activities requiring focus, depth and attention are higher than those requiring shallowness.
In a 2013 policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics, television is the main form of screen time for children. Rachel Baker encourages parents to look at primary sources not articles.
How can tech giants support digital wellness and profit? Managing screen time may prove difficult for Apple.