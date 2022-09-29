Do you want to boost your brain power? Of course you do! We all want to be able to think clearly, stay focused and make good decisions. Luckily, there are few things that we can do every day to boost our cognitive abilities. In this article we will share with you some simple tips that will increase your mental acuity so you can solve problems (and get stuff done) more efficiently.

Physical Exercise

Exercise is one of the most potent ways to boost brain performance. Physical activity has an amazing ability to improve memory, concentration, creativity and focus. Exercise also releases endorphins which can help you feel happier and more relaxed. It's no surprise that exercise has been shown to help people sleep better than those who don't exercise regularly.

Stress is a major cause of sleep problems, so it makes sense that by helping your body cope with stress (through physical activity), you will also improve your quality of sleep as well as reduce other symptoms associated with stress such as anxiety or depression.

Train Your Brain

Brain training is the process of using cognitive and physical exercises to improve your brain’s performance. The goal is to “train” the parts of your brain that control memory, concentration and attention. According to a 2013 study, brain training games can improve executive function, working memory, and processing speed.

Brain training games are designed to do just that — train your brain! Some examples include:

Crossword Puzzles

Card Memory Games

Pen-and-paper Sudoku

There are also many apps and online games you can play at home with your family, like Wordle or Luminosity. These apps are often free or have a paid version with more features, but there’s nothing better than having fun together as a family!

The key is to find a game that you will enjoy and stick with it. If you can’t seem to get into it, look for something else! A good way to make sure that you’re challenging yourself is to use the same games or apps over time: as your abilities improve, so should the complexity of the game.

Reading is also a great way to keep your brain sharp, in addition to improving your vocabulary and comprehension. In fact, studies have shown that reading helps prevent age-related cognitive decline.

Feed Your Brain

The brain is a complex organ that requires a balance of nutrients to function at its best. This includes omega 3, 6 and 9 fatty acids; amino acids like glutamine and GABA; vitamins and minerals; water. The list goes on! If you want to optimize your brain power, make sure you’re getting the right mixture of these essential nutrients.

To help you get started, try eating more fish or consider taking fish oil supplements daily. Since few foods are naturally rich in vitamin D3, take vitamin D3 supplements daily (2000 iu).

Mindfulness

One of the simplest and most effective ways to boost brain power is through mindfulness. Mindfulness is the practice of being aware of your thoughts, feelings and surroundings at any given moment. It can be practiced anywhere and anytime, which means you can take a few minutes out of your day to practice mindfulness when you need it most:

To reduce stress and anxiety

To improve focus

To increase memory recall

Manage Stress

Stress is something we all deal with in different ways, but it's important to recognize the signs of stress and how to manage it.

Stress can take a toll on your body, mind and spirit—and can affect your health physically as well as mentally. It’s normal to feel stressed out sometimes; however, if you feel like you're experiencing acute or persistent stress that interferes with your daily life or causes discomfort for more than two weeks at a time, there are steps you can take to ease the burden.

Effectively managing stress will help you avoid burnout, in addition to boosting your focus and concentration.

Rest Your Brain

Although sleep is critical to proper brain function, the brain also requires rest, not only when you sleep but also throughout the day. This is particularly true for young children, who are constantly learning new things and developing their brains. However, it's important for adults too! Resting your brain can help you think more clearly and remember what you learn more easily.

How do you know if your brain is getting enough rest? If you feel tired all the time or have trouble focusing on one task at a time, then it may be time to take a break from some of your daily tasks. Try going for a walk in nature or doing something relaxing like reading a book instead of watching TV mindlessly scrolling through social media.

Boost brain power by staying physically active, by challenging your mind, by eating a healthy diet, and by resting your brain.

The good news is that the brain, like the rest of the body, is a muscle and can be strengthened and improved by taking care of it.

If you don't already have an exercise routine, try starting with something as simple as walking or gardening. Even brisk walking counts as exercise—and it may be all you need to get started! For more inspiration and guidance on getting active, take a look at our learning resources [here](https://www.healthline.com/health/exercise-for-brain#section3).

And if you already have a workout routine, make sure that it includes things like stretching and strength training. This can help ensure that your brain is getting the nutrients and oxygen-rich blood flow it needs to stay healthy.

Boosting brain power is a journey. It may take time to see results, but it’s well worth it! The more we work on our brains, the better they will perform for us as we age. Who knows? Perhaps, one day you'll look back on this article and think "Wow, I'm so glad that I took those steps towards improving my brain health when I was younger."

If you are looking to enhance the way your mind works in order to be more productive, effective and happy, you're in the right place. Please check out similar articles featured on our and learn more about how to increase your concentration and boost productivity.









